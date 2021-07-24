House partially destroyed in lightning strike as weekend of thunderstorms began

A house was struck by lightning ahead of a weekend of thunderstorms in England. Picture: HIWFRS

By Nick Hardinges

A house in Hampshire has been partially destroyed after being struck by lightning as a weekend of thunderstorms across England began.

An image posted on social media by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) showed the property's roof smoking after being hit in the storm.

The top floor of the building on Mercia Avenue in Andover - around 30 miles north of Southampton - appeared to suffer extensive damage.

Firefighters were sent to the house and were seen tackling the smoke as it billowed out the property's open roof.

It is currently unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident but a road closure is in place.

HIWFRS firefighters are on the scene in Mercia Avenue, Andover. After a house was struck by lightning. Please be advised there is a road closure in place at this incident. pic.twitter.com/W3Y5bmDpN0 — Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) July 24, 2021

The fire service wrote on Twitter: "HIWFRS firefighters are on the scene in Mercia Avenue, Andover. After a house was struck by lightning.

"Please be advised there is a road closure in place at this incident."

Yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place across the south coast of England until midnight on Sunday.

Saturday is likely to see frequent lightning, thundery rain and continued strong, gusty winds in the areas covered by the thunderstorm warning, while there is a risk of large hail falling in a few places.

Saturday morning will start on a wet note in parts of the south with some torrential downpours and #thunderstorms ⛈️ bringing a risk of localised flooding and travel disruption⚠️



A dry start in the north with the best of any early sunshine in the west 🌤️



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/sVlWdpe302 — Met Office (@metoffice) July 23, 2021

Met Office principal operational meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "The warnings in place over the weekend show a marked shift in the weather pattern for many southern areas as low pressure moves in, with potential impacts for business and the public.

"This more unsettled weather brings a risk of torrential downpours and flooding in some places.

"However, areas further north will cling on to see some fine weather through the weekend, although not quite as hot as recently."