More than 50 houses evacuated after 'suspicious items' discovered by police

Derbyshire Police released a statement confirming the evacuations. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after police found "suspicious items" during a warrant search in the city.

Derbyshire Police said: "More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after a number of suspicious items were found during a warrant in the city.

"Officers attended a house in King Alfred Street, Stockbrook, at around 11.30am.

"A man has been arrested and is in police custody.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site and a number of houses are currently being evacuated in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes."

They later said the incident was likely to continue "into this evening" and said the council was working with the police to provide temporary accommodation for residents.

while they are currently unable to access their homes.



A 50m exclusion zone has been set up by police. Pictures from the scene show a heavy police presence, as well as members of the army and fire service.

Those living in the affected area will be informed when it is safe to return.