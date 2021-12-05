More than 50 houses evacuated after 'suspicious items' discovered by police

5 December 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 5 December 2021, 17:02

Derbyshire Police released a statement confirming the evacuations.
Derbyshire Police released a statement confirming the evacuations.

By Elizabeth Haigh

More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after police found "suspicious items" during a warrant search in the city.





Derbyshire Police said: "More than 50 houses have been evacuated in Derby after a number of suspicious items were found during a warrant in the city.

"Officers attended a house in King Alfred Street, Stockbrook, at around 11.30am.

"A man has been arrested and is in police custody.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on site and a number of houses are currently being evacuated in King Alfred Street, Monk Street and Wolfa Street.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area and those evacuated will be contacted when it is safe to return to their homes."

They later said the incident was likely to continue "into this evening" and said the council was working with the police to provide temporary accommodation for residents.

A 50m exclusion zone has been set up by police. Pictures from the scene show a heavy police presence, as well as members of the army and fire service.

Those living in the affected area will be informed when it is safe to return.

Demonstrators light fireworks during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels

Belgian police use water cannon and tear gas on Covid protesters
Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz

Second party approves deal for Scholz’s new German government
A man inspects a lorry buried in the ash following the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia (Trisnadi/AP)

Death toll rises after eruption of volcano on Indonesia’s Java island
Anti-abortion protesters in front of the US Supreme Court earlier this month

Both sides planning for new state-by-state abortion fight in US
Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Pope urges action on migrant crisis to stop ‘shipwreck of civilisation’
People wear face masks as they visit the traditional Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Incoming German transport minister warns against travel over Christmas
Members of a civil society group participate in a demonstration to condemn Sialkot’s lynching incident, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan’s PM pledges severity with suspects after Sri Lankan man lynched
An Israeli policeman stands guard near Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

Israeli police officers questioned over death of Palestinian who stabbed man
Aurora Silva greets supporters after she was named the new Democratic Unity Roundtable gubernatorial candidate for Barinas State (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

Supporters of disqualified candidate stage protest in Venezuela
Composite of Andrew and Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping ex-governor brother deal with accusations

