'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

5 December 2021, 12:41

By Sophie Barnett

Dominic Raab has denied that Downing Street held Christmas parties in breach of Covid regulations, telling LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday he "was told there was no party".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deputy prime minister was quizzed over the allegations that Boris Johnson had given a speech at a packed leaving party for a senior aide last November, when the country was in the midst of a second lockdown.

The Daily Mirror also said members of his No10 team then held their own festive party in the days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

Tom Swarbrick asked the deputy PM whether a party took place on December 18.

Mr Raab said he couldn't tell him any more than what the PM has already said, adding it was "very crystal clear" that the rules were followed.

Read more: Met considering complaints from Labour MPs over PM's Christmas party accusations

He said: "The PM has been clear that there was consistent respect for the rules and frankly we've got a sort of media regurgitating this unsubstantiated set of anonymous claims rather than something substantiated or clear."

Tom pressed Mr Raab, asking: "Is it clear about what actually happened? It could be substantiated now by saying a party did or did not happen."

"Well I wasn't there, I'm told there was no party that took place," said Mr Raab.

"But i wasn't there, and what's been clear from the PM is there was consistent compliance with all the rules."

Mr Raab added that the police have made it clear that they wouldn't normally look back at something like this over a year ago.

He continued: "But of course we respect any decision that the police make".

Read more: Met says no complaints received over No 10 'lockdown parties' as Labour demands probe

Labour backbenchers Neil Coyle and Barry Gardiner have each written to Scotland Yard asking police to investigate the reports.

It comes after Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told LBC on Friday that no complaints had been received about alleged lockdown parties - something that Mr Gardiner expressed surprise at in his letter.

Mr Johnson has not denied the events took place but said no rules were broken - although he has repeatedly refused to explain how that could be the case.

Read more: David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said that while it did not routinely investigate "retrospective" breaches of the Covid regulations, it was considering the correspondence it had received.

In his letter to the police, Mr Coyle said: "The sense of outrage from constituents is palpable that they followed the rules while those responsible for devising and enforcing them were breaching them at the top of government.

"The Prime Minister has been questioned on this and has replied that 'no Covid rules were broken' but from reading the guidance I believe even holding these events was a breach of the rules at the time."

In his letter, Mr Gardiner expressed surprise about Dame Cressida's comments on LBC.

"If these events did take place, it implies that there is one rule for the Government and another for everyone else," he said.

"I believe your officers should investigate the matter further to establish the facts and to see if any laws might have been broken."

In a statement, the force said: "The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting and has received correspondence relating to alleged breaches of the health protection regulations at a Government building on two dates in November and December 2020.

"It is our policy not to routinely investigate retrospective breaches of the Covid-19 regulations; we will however consider the correspondence received."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Exclusive
Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

South African Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala told Tom Swarbrick outbreaks at universities fuelled the Omicron spike.

Universities fuelled Omicron outbreak, says South African Health Minister

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 28/11 | Watch again

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Andy Burnham vows 'cross-party alliance' to level up North of England

Robert Buckland told Tom Swarbrick he would not support the change

Tory MP tells LBC he'll vote against Govt social care changes

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 21/11 | Watch again

The shadow Leader of the House of Commons called on the PM to consider his position.

Shadow Commons Leader calls on PM to consider position over sleaze scandal

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

Minister confirms taxpayer will foot bill for UK nuclear power strategy

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson outlined the strict Covid testing plan for schools.

Education Secretary details strict testing regime ahead of return to schools
JCVI member Professor Read told LBC they expect to receive "very strong evidence" on the vaccines reducing transmission of Covid in the coming weeks.

‘Strong evidence’ Covid vaccines reduce transmission expected soon, JCVI member tells LBC
JCVI member: EU made 'grave mistake' in delaying AstraZeneca approval

JCVI member: EU made 'grave mistake' in delaying AstraZeneca approval
Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick interviews Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter

Watch in Full: Tom Swarbrick interviews Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter
CBI Director General Tony Danker told LBC the chancellor needs to “stimulate the recovery rather than stifle it”.

Chancellor must ‘stimulate recovery, not stifle it’, business leaders tell LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Army General Nick Carter told LBC the military should be used more often in response to UK crises

Military should step up ‘more often’ in UK crisis response, General Sir Nick Carter tells LBC
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
Professor Andrew Haywards has told Swarbrick on Sunday reopening all schools on 8 March would be "reckless".

Opening all schools on 8 March ‘reckless’, NERVTAG scientist tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

Storm Barra comes just a week after Storm Arwen, which saw high winds and waves in much of the UK.

Storm Barra to bring snow and heavy rain to UK as thousands still without power

Weather

Arthur, 6, died in June 2020 after months of "evil abuse" by his stepmother and father

Government 'not satisfied' with sentences for 'appalling' murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
The antiviral pill will be offered to adults who are clinically vulnerable.

'Game-changing' at-home covid treatment could be offered before Christmas
Grenfell United said news of the deal had "shattered" them.

Lewis Hamilton says he had 'nothing' to do with Mercedes deal with Grenfell firm

West London

UK arrivals will have to do a pre-departure test from 4am on Tuesday.

'Hammer blow' for travel industry as pre-departure Covid tests return for all UK arrivals
Sajid Javid is urging eligible people to get their booster jab

'A national mission': Get booster before seeing loved ones at Christmas, urges Health Sec
Storm Arwen hit the UK at the end of November

UK set for more snow and heavy wind as country struggles to recover from Storm Arwen

Weather

The incident happened on the Central Line in the early hours of Saturday morning

Woman hospitalised after falling onto tracks at busy London Tube station
David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Xmas party reports

David Lammy furiously reacts to Downing St Christmas party reports
Arrivals to the UK will need to take a Covid test before they embark on their journey

Pre-departure Covid tests reintroduced for travellers to UK amid Omicron fears

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

2 months ago

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile