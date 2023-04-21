Dominic Raab resigns: How bullying allegations against ex-deputy PM and justice secretary unfolded

Dominic Raab is no longer deputy PM and justice secretary. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Dominic Raab has kept his word - he told the prime minister he would resign if any allegation of bullying was upheld, and he has.

Mr Raab called for the inquiry himself, as laid out in his resignation letter, and it was launched by the prime minister in November.

The review was led by Adam Tolley KC, a senior employment lawyer, who has been looking into claims Mr Raab bullied and humiliated staff, and was "overly demanding".

The former justice secretary denied the allegations, insisting that he has "behaved professionally at all times".

Mr Raab also said he would resign from his posts as justice secretary and deputy prime minister should an allegation of bullying be upheld.

What allegations were made against Dominic Raab?

Dominic Raab resigns from his positions as justice secretary and deputy prime minister. Picture: Getty

Eight formal complaints were reportedly been lodged including six from his time at the Ministry of Justice, one at the Foreign Office and from the Brexit department.

In once instance, disgruntled staff at the Ministry of Justice claimed Mr Raab became angry at briefings and plucked three tomatoes from his Pret salad before hurling them into a bag.

Mr Raab dismissed the salad throwing claims as "complete nonsense".

Dave Penman, the boss of the FDA union, which represents civil servants, told the BBC: "There are demanding bosses and there are bullies, and everyone knows the difference."

The FDA went on to call for an independent inquiry into ministerial bullying.

Read More: Furious Dominic Raab quits with blast at civil servants after bullying probe upholds two complaints

Read More: Read in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

The complaints about Mr Raab go back as far as 2016 when anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller claims he “launched into an abusive attack” on her.

"I can't make up my mind if you're naive, got too much money or just stupid," she claimed he told her, in an article for the Independent.

Reacting to the review, however, Mr Raab said the review "sets a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government".

Gina Miller has complained about her treatment by Dominic Raab. Picture: Alamy

Mr Raab added: "In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this enquiry has set a dangerous precedent.

"It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people."

You can read Mr Raab's full resignation letter here.