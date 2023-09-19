Government accused of 'great rail betrayal' as minister refuses to commit to HS2 reaching Manchester

19 September 2023, 09:37

Labour shadow minister Louise Haigh has accused the government of 'the great rail betrayal'
Labour shadow minister Louise Haigh has accused the government of 'the great rail betrayal'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Labour has accused the government of a "great rail betrayal" as a transport minister refused to commit to extending HS2 to Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A document emerged last week that the government could save as much as £35 billion by scrapping the next stage of the railway. The government has already spent £2.3 billion on stage two of the railway.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said after the report surfaced that it looked as if the Tories were "considering cutting the North of England out in its entirety".

Downing Street has since refused to guarantee that HS2 trains will run from the Midlands to the North West.

It comes after it emerged that Downing Street was drawing up new proposals to scale back HS2 to save £4.8 billion, resulting in the rail line never reaching central London.

Read more: HS2 'may not run to Euston' with passengers getting off six miles away in new plans to scrap part of troubled rail line

Read more: 'Huge disruption for zero reward': Sadiq Khan leads backlash against HS2 delays after 'costs soar to £71bn'

Chris Philp is unable to confirm HS2 Birmingham to Manchester leg

In response to questions from MPs about whether high-speed trains would ever run to Manchester, junior transport minister Mr Holden said that "spades are already in the ground on HS2 and we remain focused on its delivery".

Labour's transport spokeswoman Ms Haigh said that the current Birmingham to London route is quicker than what commuters would get if HS2 stopped in west London.

"First they slashed Northern Powerhouse Rail, then they binned HS2 to Leeds, then they announced the line would terminate at Old Oak Common for years to come, and now it looks like they are considering cutting the North of England out in its entirety," she said.

"If this is true, what are we left with? The Tories' flagship levelling up project that reaches neither the North of England nor central London.

Railway engineer says if we 'stop or pause' the production of HS2 it will further damage our economy

"The most expensive railway track in the world that thanks to terminating in Acton will be a longer journey between Birmingham and central London than the one passengers currently enjoy... A great rail betrayal."

Mr Hunt refused to commit to scrapping the link between Birmingham and Manchester and beyond over the weekend.

He said: "With any big infrastructure project, let alone the biggest infrastructure project in the country, you would expect us to have conversations about managing cost overruns.

"I'm not going to be drawn on the details."

Reports emerged over the weekend that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to end the line six miles west at Old Oak Common rather than in Euston.

HS2 railway viaduct under construction near London
HS2 railway viaduct under construction near London. Picture: Alamy

The scale back would save the government at least £4.8 billion, the price the government estimates that it could take to upgrade Euston to take other HS2 trains and link it to the line under construction.

This would mean that passengers would need to alight at the West London station and then connect to the Elizabeth Line to transport them into the centre.

This announcement backtracks from previous remarks made by Jeremy Hunt in January, when he insisted the HS2 line would run to central London.

It has already been announced there is a delay in the construction of the Euston site as well as other elements of HS2.

In March 2023, it was announced that HS2 would be delayed for two years due to "soaring inflation".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justice James Gordon ruled the claim as an "abuse of process."

Australian man who blamed wife's c-section for 'psychotic illness' sues hospital for £520 million

Fury over fake cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits

Outrage over fake 'cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits' which Bavarian prince says degrades historic festival

Ukraine’s agent Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large of the Ukraine foreign ministry, addresses the judges at the World Court

Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

Exclusive
At least 70 versions of Fentanyl have now been detected in the UK

Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

Breaking
RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country

Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns

Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

Benchoula knocked the baby out of the pram onto the pavement and ran away from the scene, with the stolen watch.

Man, 35, jailed after pushing baby out of pram to steal £80,000 designer watch from dad's wrist

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres arrives to the SDG Summit at the United Nations headquarters on Monday

UN chief says people are looking to leaders for way out of global ‘mess’

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Health Secretary slams 'militant' doctors' union as he refuses to meet with striking medics over pay

A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident."

Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel

YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy'

Doctors may be forced to work during strikes

Doctors to be forced to work during strikes under fresh government plans

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

Keir Starmer has pledged to rewrite the UK's Brexit deal

'It'll be the worst of both worlds': Keir Starmer accused of 'Brexit betrayal' after pledging to rewrite deal

Motorists are furious over the change to speed limits

'Absolute nightmare': Fury as Wales introduces fresh 20mph zones - as 100,000 sign petition to reverse scheme

UN General Assembly Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelensky asks why Russia still has a seat at United Nations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump labels Florida governor’s abortion ban a ‘terrible mistake’

The Prince of Wales flew out to New York ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards.

Prince William flies solo to New York for first time in a decade as he preps to announce Earthshot Prize winners
Met Police bosses have warned it will be years before the force is rid of corrupt officers.

It will ‘take years’ to rid Met of corrupt officers as unit Couzens and Carrick served in has third of staff cleared out
An inquiry got underway into the couple's death on Monday.

Couple, aged 25 and 28, died after they were left in crashed car for three days as police failed to log call
Canada India Security

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates Sikh activist’s killing

The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Police receive report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand - as comedian’s shows are axed
Music Festival Deaths

Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

Police have shared new footage of a man they want to speak to.

CCTV footage released of man sought by police after 'man was raped in car park' travelling back from night out
Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

Music Kim Petras

Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit