HS2 may never reach central London and could be scrapped entirely amid spiralling costs

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015. Picture: PA/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The government has refused to confirm whether HS2 will reach central London amid reports the high-speed rail project could be scaled back or scrapped entirely.

Spiralling costs amid rising inflation means the project may not reach its terminus in London Euston until 2038 and may not even enter central London, stopping instead in the suburbs.

Under the plans, commuters would stop at a new hub at Old Oak Common in west London and would have to finish their journeys on the Elizabeth line.

The government is considering a two-to-five year delay, the Sun reported.

The project may never reach central London. Picture: PA

HS2 construction work in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Routes from Birmingham to Crew, and even to Manchester, could be scrapped entirely.

A Department for Transport spokesman refused to confirm whether HS2 will reach London, but said the government "remains committed" to delivering HS2 to Manchester.

They said: "The Government remains committed to delivering HS2 to Manchester, as confirmed in the autumn statement.

"As well as supporting tens of thousands of jobs, the project will connect regions across the UK, improve capacity on our railways and provide a greener option of travel."

Read More: Safety review held after massive overcrowding at London Bridge station as commuters feared being crushed

Read More: Tens of thousands of European Union citizens may have been erroneously paid benefits after Brexit

The target cost of Phase One between London and Birmingham was £40.3 billion at 2019 prices.

A budget of £55.7 billion for the whole of HS2 was set in 2015.

In October of last year, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove suggested capital investment for HS2 would be reviewed, but Chancellor Jeremy Hunt subsequently backed the project.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Picture: Getty

A report by think-thank Policy Exchange found that cancelling sections of the project where construction is yet to start could save the government £44bn.

Its author, the former No10 transport adviser Andrew ­Gilligan wrote: “HS2 now costs more to build than the value of the benefits it will deliver.

“The official benefit cost ratio shows that for every £1 spent on the scheme, the country gets back benefits worth only 90p. Shortening the scheme improves its value for money.”