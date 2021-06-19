Huge queues in London as stadiums are transformed into giant Covid jab clinics

Huge queues for the vaccine in Brent, north-west London, on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered in London after stadiums and football grounds were transformed into mass vaccination centres.

Giant clinics have been set up at the Olympic Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace Athletics Centre.

The "super pop-ups" are expected to attract thousands of young Londoners on "super Saturday" who are now eligible to receive their first dose.

A huge queue quickly formed at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, east London, as people got in line to get their jab.

Smaller events are also taking place in local community venues in a drive to vaccinate as many Londoners as possible. Pictures show a hundreds of people outside Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre in Brent, north-west London, waiting to receive a vaccine.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted" to visit Chelsea's ground at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC had 6,000 Pfizer vaccines to administer on Saturday, with the jab being offered to all adults over the age of 18 yet to receive a first dose, as well as those awaiting a second Pfizer dose.

Mr Khan said: "Chelsea FC, West Ham at the London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, are hosting large-scale pop-up clinics, and there are a huge number of events taking place in local community centres, so that as many people as possible get convenient access to the life-saving Covid jabs.

"You do not need to be registered with a GP to get vaccinated.

IMPORTANT: Calling all Londoners who haven’t had the COVID19 vaccine.



Book or turn up at one of the many walk-in centres open across our city this weekend - you do not need to registered with a GP. https://t.co/uwf9Ta7s3k — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 19, 2021

"It is great news that more than eight million doses of the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine have been given to Londoners, and now all adults over the age of 18 are able to get the jab.

"We are seeing the big difference that the vaccine is making in our fight against the virus, so I strongly urge all adult Londoners to book their appointments or attend a walk-in centre as soon as possible, and to ensure you get your second dose."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "This is an incredible effort by the whole London team. Happening across the City at Spurs, Arsenal, Charlton and West Ham too. Come on London let's get vaccinated!"