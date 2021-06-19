Huge queues in London as stadiums are transformed into giant Covid jab clinics

19 June 2021, 17:35 | Updated: 19 June 2021, 17:42

Huge queues for the vaccine in Brent, north-west London, on Saturday
Huge queues for the vaccine in Brent, north-west London, on Saturday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Thousands of Covid-19 jabs are being administered in London after stadiums and football grounds were transformed into mass vaccination centres.

Giant clinics have been set up at the Olympic Stadium, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace Athletics Centre.

The "super pop-ups" are expected to attract thousands of young Londoners on "super Saturday" who are now eligible to receive their first dose.

READ MORE: Surge testing deployed in Lambeth and Cumbria

READ MORE: Delta variant cases rise by 79% in a week

A huge queue quickly formed at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford, east London, as people got in line to get their jab.

Smaller events are also taking place in local community venues in a drive to vaccinate as many Londoners as possible. Pictures show a hundreds of people outside Bridge Park Community Leisure Centre in Brent, north-west London, waiting to receive a vaccine.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted" to visit Chelsea's ground at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC had 6,000 Pfizer vaccines to administer on Saturday, with the jab being offered to all adults over the age of 18 yet to receive a first dose, as well as those awaiting a second Pfizer dose.

Mr Khan said: "Chelsea FC, West Ham at the London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Charlton Athletic FC, are hosting large-scale pop-up clinics, and there are a huge number of events taking place in local community centres, so that as many people as possible get convenient access to the life-saving Covid jabs.

"You do not need to be registered with a GP to get vaccinated.

"It is great news that more than eight million doses of the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine have been given to Londoners, and now all adults over the age of 18 are able to get the jab.

"We are seeing the big difference that the vaccine is making in our fight against the virus, so I strongly urge all adult Londoners to book their appointments or attend a walk-in centre as soon as possible, and to ensure you get your second dose."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi tweeted: "This is an incredible effort by the whole London team. Happening across the City at Spurs, Arsenal, Charlton and West Ham too. Come on London let's get vaccinated!"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Champ

Joe Biden pays tribute to his ‘cherished’ dog Champ, who has died aged 13
Matthew O'Toole is set to make a full recovery

Man who collapsed in London street looking for ‘guardian angel’ who saved his life
Poland LGBT Parade

Warsaw pride parade back after backlash and pandemic break

Hong Kong Apple Daily

Editor and chief executive denied bail in Apple Daily case in Hong Kong
The Queen attends Royal Ascot on Saturday

Queen all smiles as she attends Ascot for first time since 2019
Iran Elections

Hardline judiciary head wins Iran presidency

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes

Football fans in London 'made a mockery' of national Covid effort, carer fumes
Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros

Terminally-ill caller devastated by Covid exemptions for VIPs at Euros
Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears

Covid exemptions for VIPs leaves UK on verge of 'class apartheid,' Maajid Nawaz fears
John Bolton: China is the 'existential threat of the 21st century'

John Bolton: 'China is the existential threat of the 21st century'
James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'

James O'Brien asks when people will see Brexit downsides, as food trade hits 'crisis point'
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Euro 2020 finals should stay at Wembley

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London