Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reveals his wife's parents are 'safe and back home' after fleeing Gaza

5 November 2023, 15:21

Humza Yousaf reunited with his in-laws
Humza Yousaf reunited with his in-laws. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has revealed his wife's parents are "safe and back home" after fleeing the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yousaf shared a family photo with his wife Nadia, and her parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla.

The El-Naklas, from Dundee, were named among 92 British nationals permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt on Friday morning.

They became trapped in the Middle Eastern territory where they had been visiting relatives when the conflict with Israel erupted.

Yousaf regularly shared updates on his family situation - including that they had to drink seawater due to a lack of clean resources.

Writing on X, the First Minister said: "I am pleased to say my in-laws are safe and back home.

"We are, of course, elated, but my father-in-law said 'My heart is broken in two, and with my mum, son &; grandchildren in Gaza'. He then broke down telling me how hard it was saying goodbye to them."

In the photo shared by Yousaf, his daughters Amal, four, and Maya, 14, surround their grandparents.

Read more: We need similar moral outrage shown for Israelis killed by Hamas as there was for George Floyd, says Deputy PM

Read more: Pro-Palestine protesters who vandalise Cenotaph 'must be jailed faster than feet can touch the ground', warns Braverman

Yousaf previously revealed that his brother-in-law is a doctor who is treating the wounded in Gaza.

Family who remain in Gaza include the First Minister's wife's elderly grandmother.

On Friday, he said his family "shed a few tears" on hearing that the El-Naklas had safely crossed the border.

He said he had called his 14-year-old stepdaughter during her school break, adding: "That was a really special moment, being able to phone my eldest.

"We both shed a few tears and she's just elated and really happy. She has been exceptionally worried.

"My four-year-old, we can protect her to an extent, but my 14-year-old, Maya, knows everything, watches everything and it has been hugely distressing for her."

Yousaf continues to call for a ceasefire, as he argues that a "humanitarian pause" would not be an acceptable response to thousands of men, women and children being killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday

Zelensky hosts von der Leyen as Russian attacks hurt at least 14 in Ukraine

