Hundreds detained in Northern Ireland as part of people smuggling crackdown

5 December 2024, 10:28 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 10:33

UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Point of Entry (POE) site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast.
UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Point of Entry (POE) site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Hundreds of people have been detained in Northern Ireland as part of a large-scale Home Office crackdown on people smuggling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The detainees were reportedly attempting to enter the UK by crossing the border from the Republic of Ireland.

Immigration officials say criminal gangs have been charging up to €8000 to smuggle people via this route, which they reportedly present as a safer alternative to crossing on small boats.

In the Home Office’s Operation Comby, officers conducted a three-day crackdown involving multiple arrests in the ports and airports of Northern Ireland, Manchester, Liverpool, Holyhead and Cairnryan.

Four people attempting to board ferries or planes were apprehended in Belfast.

One was an Iranian, posing as a Ukrainian, who had appeared to have travelled from Barcelona to Dublin using a counterfeit passport.

Officials say the document was manipulated to look like it had been through multiple previous border control checks.

People smugglers have reportedly been presenting an immigration route from the Irish republic into Northern Ireland as a safer alternative to small boat crossings.
People smugglers have reportedly been presenting an immigration route from the Irish republic into Northern Ireland as a safer alternative to small boat crossings. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Evans, inspector at the criminal and financial investigations unit in Belfast’s immigration enforcement, told The Guardian: “We will also probably put out a national alert to see if there have been any other Ukrainian counterfeit passports used and this could lead us to a new method used by organised criminals.”

Operation Comby was initially launched by the Home Office last year to tackle illegal migration on the Irish border.

It was also set up in part to assist Operation Gull, a joint effort with the Garda Siochána in the Republic of Ireland to tackle abuse of the common travel area (CTA).

The CTA lets only British and Irish citizens travel without passports between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic, Great Britain, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

It recently sparked controversy in Ireland after it emerged that the route was being exploited by  people smugglers.

Read more: 'People scared to walk the streets,’ PM says as he announces contactable police officers for every neighbourhood

Read more: Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Signage for the Home Office building located on Marsham Street in London, UK.
Signage for the Home Office building located on Marsham Street in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

In September, the Home Office announced the arrests of 30 people across the UK accused of exploiting the CTA.

Up to £40,000 in cash was seized along with 10 fraudulent identity documents.

Evans said at the time:  “We are taking action day in, day out to ensure we stay a step ahead of these criminal groups, disrupting them at the earliest possible stage. We will continue working relentlessly to ensure no one abuses the Common Travel Area or the UK’s borders.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Government

Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government

Muhammad has replaced Noah as the most popular boy's name in England and Wales while Olivia held on to the top spot for girls in 2023, new figures show.

Muhammad replaces Noah as most popular boy name, Olivia holds on to top spot for girls

Breaking
The PM unveiled the six pledges as part of his speech on Thursday at Pinewood Studios.

Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

People who are eligible for a free flu jab have been urged to take up the offer "as soon as possible"

Four times more people hospitalised with flu this year as NHS warns hospitals are 'busier than ever'

Israel Palestinians Amnesty

Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain handed non-harassment order for domestic abuse against ex-partner

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s parliament impeaches four officials as presidential vote looms

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.

'We're fixing the foundations': Home Secretary defends return to neighbourhood policing after 'decimation' under Tories

Lots of white tents

Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been linked to a 'green card scam marriage' nearly a month after disappearing from Los Angeles airport.

Missing Hannah Kobayashi linked to 'green card scam marriage'

Michel Barnier looking despondent

Barnier ousted as France’s prime minister after losing vote of no confidence

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Man charged over Newcastle house explosion which killed man and 7-year-old boy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension competition following horse whipping controversy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension from competition over horse whipping controversy

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Train operator Avanti West Coast has launched a low-alcohol beer to reduce the number of drunken passengers having accidents during the festive period.

Train operator Avanti launches low-alcohol beer to 'reduce drunken accidents during the festive period'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Narges Mohammadi

Iran frees jailed Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi for 21 days on medical grounds

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency fan to head financial watchdog

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency backer to head financial watchdog
Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson

Chief prosecutor 'sorry' to victims of crime as delays 'worse than I've ever known'

US Bitcoin $100K

Bitcoin passes 100,000 dollars for first time

The 'have a go hero' tackling the thief

Astonishing moment have-a-go hero fights off knife-wielding robber with cardboard tube

Mounjaro

Millions of obese people to be refused 'King Kong of weight loss drugs' on NHS as they face 12-year wait for rollout
UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Police hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare’s boss in Manhattan

South Korea

South Korea’s Yoon replaces defence chief ahead of impeachment vote

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Suspected gunman pictured in Starbucks minutes before CEO gunned down outside New York hotel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News