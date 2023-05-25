Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of black WWII veteran Flight Sergeant Peter Brown who died alone

25 May 2023, 17:58 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 18:18

Hundreds gathered at the church in central London to give the war veteran a hero's send-off
Hundreds gathered at the church in central London to give the war veteran a hero's send-off. Picture: PA / Handout

By Chris Samuel

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of one of the RAF's last black World War II veterans after a campaign was launched to give him a "fitting send-off".

Flight Sergeant Peter Brown passed away aged 96 in Maida Vale, west London in December with no known relatives, prompting an appeal to find the Royal Air Force pilot's family.

His funeral service was initially scheduled to be held at a chapel in Mortlake, south-west London, with a capacity of 140.

But the appeal was inundated with people wanting him to be given hero's farewell, and it was moved to the RAF Central Church, St Clement Danes, in Westminster.

On Thursday, Peter was given a moving send-off at the church on The Strand, with 600 mourners in attendance - including a few famous faces.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Batman Begins and Outlander star Colin McFarlane, BBC journalist Clive Myrie, Top Boy actor Michael Ward and Coronation Street's Trevor Michael Georges were among those paying their respects, as well as representatives from Caribbean community groups and those who helped in the search for his relatives.

A cousin, Brooke Alexander, travelled over 4,000 miles from the Jamaican capital Kingston to make the service.

Flt Sgt Brown was believed to be one, and perhaps the last, of the so-called "Pilots of the Caribbean".
Flt Sgt Brown was believed to be one, and perhaps the last, of the so-called "Pilots of the Caribbean". Picture: PA

She said the airman "dedicated himself to the protection of people”, adding: “Because of this we will remember him. His legacy will live on in the minds and hearts of people who have connected with this story.”

Peter - who came to the UK from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation - was believed to be one, and perhaps the last, of the so-called "Pilots of the Caribbean".

Retired major Johanna Lewin, 64, chair of the Jamaica Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, who helped find the veteran's family, said: “He’s a Jamaican, he’s a veteran and he served, yet he was almost unknown when he died.

“That’s unacceptable for anybody, much less somebody who served and fought and sacrificed for the freedoms that we appreciate today.

His funeral was moved to the RAF Central Church after the appeal was inundated with mourners wishing to pay their respects
His funeral was moved to the RAF Central Church after the appeal was inundated with mourners wishing to pay their respects. Picture: PA

“Today is a celebration of Peter’s life and his service, and it’s symbolic of those African and Caribbean servicemen who to a large extent are forgotten.”

Peter was born in Jamaica in 1926, and signed up to the RAF Volunteer Reserve in September 1943.

After training as a wireless operator/air gunner he served in Lancaster bombers during the WWII.

After the war ended he re-enlisted in the air force, working as a signaller.

Read more: One arrest after car crashes into Downing Street gates

Read more: Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

Ahead of the funeral, Westminster City Council leader Adam Hug said: "The national response to Peter Brown's story has been overwhelming.

"The details of his life and subsequent search for relatives have truly captured the public imagination and moved people around the world.

"Our priority has always been to ensure Mr Brown receives a fitting, dignified send-off which allows those wishing to pay their respects the opportunity to do so.

"We are grateful to the RAF who have stepped in and provided a perfect venue to reflect Peter's military service.

One of Flt Sgt Brown's relatives travelled over 4,000 miles from Kingston, Jamaica, to make the service.
One of Flt Sgt Brown's relatives travelled over 4,000 miles from Kingston, Jamaica, to make the service. Picture: PA

"We will continue to work with the RAF, community groups and well-wishers to ensure the service represents the many aspects of Mr Brown's life."

An spokesperson for the RA said: "Flight Sergeant Brown is an example of the selfless contribution of all Commonwealth personnel who have served throughout the RAF's history.

"We should never forget their sacrifices which have defended our freedom and kept us safe."

Peter came to the Britain from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation
Peter came to the Britain from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation. Picture: Handout
After training as a wireless operator/air gunner he served in Lancaster bombers during the Second World War
After training as a wireless operator/air gunner he served in Lancaster bombers during the Second World War. Picture: Handout

Peter Devitt, curator at the Royal Air Force Museum, previously told the BBC that as well as having to be the "ears and voice" of the plane, he would have had to tackle emergencies on board, and from time to time step in as a gunner.

"If the aircraft had to ditch in the sea he would have to stay at his post as long as possible to give the last position of where they were," he said.

"He was a brave, proficient, selfless man who chose to put himself in danger so we might be free."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tina Turner's cause of death has been confirmed

Tina Turner died of natural causes after battling cancer, kidney problems and high-blood pressure

Stewart Rhodes

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes jailed for 18 years over Capitol riot

Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador

Police arrest club president and officials over stampede which left 12 dead

The search has now come to an end after three days.

Madeleine McCann detectives end search of remote Portuguese reservoir after removing a number of bags

Breaking
Armed police sealed off Downing Street

One arrest after car crashes into Downing Street gates

Nurse Lucy Letby attacked babies when their parents went for a rest, court hears

Nurse Lucy Letby 'murdered baby while mother was on school run' and ‘attacked children after parents left cotsides'

TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban

'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'

Nine arrests have been made in the wake of the Cardiff riots following the death of two teenagers in a crash

Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

The academic in postcolonial literature has accused Beatrix Potter of cultural appropriation.

Beatrix Potter accused of 'cultural appropriation' amid claims Peter Rabbit stories originated in African folktales

Two young people died at the beauty spot

Two young people drown and four rescued in tragedy at east Yorkshire beauty spot

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attends a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Minsk, Belarus

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man was holed up in Nakano, central Japan

‘Three dead’ after attack by man with rifle and knife

Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Republican Ron DeSantis launches presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump

The government is facing criticism over the rise in immigration despite a manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down

Rishi Sunak admits net migration figures remain 'too high' as numbers soar to record level of 606,000

The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, meets with the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali, in Kandahar

Taliban ‘agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar’

Chris Packham won the court case agains two men, while a third claim was dismissed

Chris Packham wins libel case against two men over false tiger donation accusations

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain LIvingstone

Police Scotland 'institutionally racist' says Chief Constable

Orla Sloan stalked and harassed several Chelsea players, including England international Mason Mount

'Devil Baby' Mason Mount stalker made '£50k from eating Percy Pigs naked' and was banned for dancing in Asda aisle
The Nuri rocket lifts off

South Korea launches first commercial-grade satellite

Una Healy has addressed reports she was in a 'throuple' with David Haye for the first time in the Global podcast with Vogue Williams and Michelle McNally.

'It wasn't a throuple': Una Healy breaks silence to address David Haye relationship rumours
Moment have-a-go hero douses Just Stop Oil protesters at Chelsea Flower Show

Have-a-go hero hoses down Just Stop Oil activists after Chelsea Flower Show orange powder stunt
Tina fans in the West End were given news of her death half way through last night's performance

Moment cast of Tina Turner The Musical tell devastated audience that the legendary singer had just died
Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, sets a Russian-controlled Donetsk region flag atop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine

Wagner head says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Ukraine has admitted killing Vladimir Putin is a top priority

Ukraine admits Putin and Wagner chief are on 'kill list' - but efforts have been hampered by Vladimir's 'body doubles'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit