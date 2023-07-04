Hundreds of train ticket offices across England set to close under new plans

4 July 2023, 21:21

Nearly every train ticket office in England could close, it has been suggested
Nearly every train ticket office in England could close, it has been suggested. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hundreds of train ticket offices across England are expected to close down within the next three years under new plans.

The government is expected to unveil new plans tomorrow, which will approve plans by the Rail Delivery Group to close around 1,000 offices.

If the plans are approved, rail users will instead have to use train operators' apps, websites or self-service kiosks to purchase their tickets.

Critics have suggested closing down ticket offices could lead to an increase in the number of people using public transport without paying for tickets.

It may also make rail travel more difficult for the elderly and disabled people.

Data suggests the proportion of ticket sales taking place at offices has fallen from 85 per cent in 1995 to 12 per cent in 2023.

A traveller at the information desk inside Victoria Coach Station on June 25, 2022 in London
A traveller at the information desk inside Victoria Coach Station on June 25, 2022 in London. Picture: Getty

It has also been suggested those who work in the offices may be moved onto concourses.

"We need to have a realistic conversation about ticket offices, especially those that are simply not used," Greg Smith, chair of the Transport Committee, told The Sun.

"When unions are unleashing maximum disruption, having this debate on ticket offices now is putting a rocket under union anger and will only bring more disruption for travellers."

There are also fears the closure of ticket offices could lead to more industrial action, which has already crippled rail services across the country.

Read More: When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Read More: RMT's Mick Lynch says Keir Starmer does not show enough support for strikes - as he warns no end for commuter agony

Transport Salaried Staffs Association's interim general secretary Peter Pendle said today: "We are clear the government will face strong opposition from this union on the totally unnecessary mass closure of ticket offices.

"Ministers will soon realise that the public have no desire to see their rail network diminished in this way.

"The inescapable fact is booking office staff are vital because they give passengers advice and assistance on ticket information, station security and can assist those with disabilities, limited mobility or young children.

"If it's the case that Ministers want to begin the implementation of closures by the end of the year then they are cooking up a cold Christmas for our members and millions of rail users who will not forgive them for their short-sighted plans.

"We urge people to take part in the forthcoming consultation in unprecedented numbers so that these daft proposals can be halted without delay, and that we retain a safe and fully accessible railway."

Watch Again: The RMT's Mick Lynch joins Nick Ferrari to take your calls | 21/06/23

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said last week: "The train operating companies and the government must understand that we will vigorously oppose any moves to close ticket offices.

"We will not meekly sit by and allow thousands of jobs to be sacrificed or see disabled and vulnerable passengers left unable to use the railways as a result.

"RMT will bring into effect the full industrial force of the union to stop any plans to close ticket offices, including on our upcoming strike days of July 20, 22 and 29 in the national rail dispute."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hot Dog Eating Contest

Partygoers across US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July

A former passenger previously revealed his experience on the sub.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush told previous passengers to 'sleep' when sub battery went 'kaput' for 24 hours

Five Tory councils are challenging Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion in the High Court

Sadiq Khan 'lacks the legal powers' to expand London's ULEZ, High Court told

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name

Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home - as foundation stops taking donations

Exclusive
Meta’s Threads is launching to rival Elon Musk's Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media platform has the ability to take over Twitter, site's former VP tells LBC

Army vehicles are seen during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank

Palestinian attacker hurts eight in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with operation

Europe Facebook

Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads

Moscow

Russian military claims to have fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

NBA Finals Basketball

Football star Neymar fined £2.6m for illegal artificial lake at Rio mansion

Lebanon Investigation

French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s central bank chief

The gathering was advertised as a 'mingle and jingle'

Police launch new Partygate investigation and reopen another after fresh evidence emerges

Rishi Sunak speaking during the committee meeting

Rishi Sunak denies Rwanda plan is a 'gamble' as he insists Government will 'vigorously' challenge court decision

Afghanistan Beauty Salons

Taliban ban women’s beauty salons in Afghanistan in latest curb on freedom

Philadelphia Shooting

Five killed and two children hurt in Philadelphia shooting

The mum-of-two wanted decided to shoot her shot with the bus driver.

Woman 38, leaves ‘fit bus driver’ romantic note in the hope he will come forward and ask her for a date

Eight people were hurt in the attack in Tel Aviv

Palestinian man drives car into crowd at Tel Aviv bus stop, hurting eight people

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'panicked' after man rejected him when he kissed his neck kiss and grabbed his crotch
The ex-Eastenders actor revealed he wanted to join the expedition.

‘My team decided it wasn’t right’: Ross Kemp reveals how he really was eager to dive on doomed Titanic sub
The Subway branch was slammed for its 'distasteful' joke

Subway branch criticised for 'distasteful' billboard making light of Titanic sub tragedy

The SNP's deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black is standing down at the next election

Mhairi Black to step down as SNP MP at next election and takes swipe at 'toxic' Westminster
Warm weather will return by the end of the week

Exact date hot UK weather will return as Met Office issues warning for strong winds and torrential rain
Journalist Elena Milashina after having medical treatment in Grozny

Masked assailants attack journalist and lawyer in Russia’s Chechnya province

Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery
Elena Milashina was brutally attacked in Chechnya

Female Russian journalist attacked by armed thugs, who cover her in green dye, shave her head and break her fingers
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court

Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving Evan Gershkovich

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, presents a comprehensive report on Fukushima's treated water release to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Nuclear agency endorses plan to release treated radioactive water into Pacific

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter
A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit