Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland

Hungary's Barnabas Varga pictured for the first time after suffering horror head injury against Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hungarian football star Barnabas Varga has been pictured for the first time since suffering a horror head injury during Sunday's clash against Scotland.

Varga collided with Scotland's Angus Gunn during Hungary's final group game of Euro 2024, leaving him unconscious on the turf.

Medics rushed onto the pitch and erected makeshift screens around the player, before he was stretchered off.

Now, the striker has been pictured for the first time in hospital since the incident, after it was revealed he had broken "several bones" in the collision.

Describing he had received a fractured cheekbone following the incident, the striker's face was visibly swollen with steri-strips visible beneath his black eye.

Hungary's Barnabas Varga is carted off the pitch after an injury during a Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

The footballer's wife Laura Skrapits watched on from the stands, posting to social media shortly after that she had arrived at the star's bedside. Picture: Instagram

Hungary's Kevin Csoboth scored after a goalless 90 minutes to knock Scotland out of the competition in their final Group E game in Stuttgart.

Now, the star footballer has been allowed to receive visitors.

The player is pictured smiling while giving the camera the thumbs up in the picture posted to social media.

Visitors to Varga's bedside include Rossi, coaching staff, Botka and some of the core medical team who treated him following the incident.

The footballer's wife, Laura Skrapits, watched on from the stands, posting to social media shortly after that she had arrived at the star's bedside.

On Monday, the Hungary FA confirmed that Varga had sustained serious injuries to his face following the on-pitch concussion.

On Monday, Varga shared an emotional message posted by Skrapits t his social media account. Picture: Social Media

"Several bones in Barnabas Varga's face were broken during the collision during the match, and he also suffered a concussion," they said in a statement.

"The Ferencvaros striker is most likely to undergo surgery. He spends the night in the hospital in Stuttgart.

"The whole team is rooting for him!"

