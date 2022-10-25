Hunt for three girls who threw women to floor and stamped on their heads in Tube station

Three girls police want to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: British Transport Police

By Kit Heren

A search is underway for three girls who threw two women to the floor and kicked them in the head in a vicious Tube station assault last month.

The women were approached by the girls in London Bridge underground station at 11.05pm on September 16, as they came down towards the ticket halls.

The girls attacked the women, throwing them to the floor and stamping on their heads.

Both victims had to go to hospital. They weren’t seriously injured but were shaken up.

Officers believe the girls in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise them or have any information please contact British Transport Ppolice by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 679 of 16/09/2022.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.