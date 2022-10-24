Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr in court charged with assault of ex-girlfriend in Hackney

Lady Leshurr is charged with actual bodily harm. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The rapper Lady Leshurr has appeared in court charged with assaulting her ex-girlfriend and the woman's current partner.

Lady Leshurr, whose real name is Melesha O'Garro, is accused of attacking Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday.

Ms Boyea was driving to work along Knotts Green Road, Walthamstow, when two women flagged her down appearing to ask for help.

Ms Boyea, who is said to be the partner of Ms Boyea, O'Garro's ex-girlfriend, let O'Garro get in the car.

She realised who Ms O'Garro was when the Queen's Speech rapper began shouting at her.

They both eventually got out of the car and began fighting.

O'Garro allegedly assaulted the left hand of Ms Boyea, who then phoned Ms Hussein, the court heard.

When Ms Hussein intervened, the woman who had been with O'Garro, 28-year-old Sherelle Smith, assaulted her, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutor Ugochi Obiechina said O'Garro also assaulted Ms Hussein during the melee, which is said to have occurred after the musician left a club in Hackney Wick.

The former Dancing on Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, is set to face a jury trial charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident.

Smith, from Yardley, Birmingham, appeared alongside in the dock on Monday charged with one count of the same offence.

They both entered not guilty pleas and were released on bail with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of a further hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 21.