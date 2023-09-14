Joe Biden's son Hunter indicted on federal gun charges

14 September 2023, 19:18 | Updated: 14 September 2023, 19:20

Hunter Biden has been indicted
Hunter Biden has been indicted. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Hunter Biden has been indicted on three charges of lying when buying a firearm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Biden is accused of not telling the truth about his drug use on forms he had to fill in to buy a gun in 2018.

This is the first time the child of a sitting president has been indicted. The development comes after a plea bargain fell apart.

It comes as his father Joe Biden is facing an impeachment inquiry, with Republicans accusing him of corruption.

Republicans have narrow control of Congress, so are political opponents of Mr Biden.

The indictment alleges Hunter Biden lied on a form when he bought a Colt Cobra Special at a shop in Delaware in October 2018.

He is accused of wrongly ticking a box saying he was not a user of or addicted to drugs. He is also accused of illegally possessing the gun as a drug user.

The younger Biden has been the target of congressional investigations since Republicans gained control of the House in January, with politicians obtaining thousands of pages of financial records from various members of the Biden family through subpoenas to the Treasury Department and various financial institutions.

Read more: Impeachment inquiry to be opened against Joe Biden as Republicans accuse US president of corruption

Read more: Joe Biden's 'rambling' speech during Vietnam press conference cut short by White House staff

Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden. Picture: Getty

While Republicans have sought to connect Hunter Biden's financial affairs directly to his father, they have failed to produce evidence that the president directly participated in his son's work, though he sometimes had dinner with Hunter Biden's clients or said hello to them on calls.

In recent months, Republicans have also shifted their focus to delving into the justice department's investigation of Hunter Biden after whistleblower testimony claimed he has received special treatment throughout the years-long case.

Hunter Biden was charged in June with two misdemeanour crimes of failure to pay more than 100,000 dollars (£80,000) in taxes from more than 1.5 million dollars (£1.2 million) in income in both 2017 and 2018.

He had been expected to plead guilty in July, after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Picture: Alamy

The case fell apart during the hearing after Ms Noreika, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, raised multiple concerns about the specifics of the deal and her role in the proceedings.

Joe Biden will face an impeachment inquiry after Republicans said they found evidence of the president's "corruption".

Republican Congress leader Kevin McCarthy said: "I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

New York Post scandal surrounding Hunter Biden's affairs

"Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption."

The Republican have accused Mr Biden of profiting from his son Hunter's foreign business dealings, while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017. They have not yet given evidence of this.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A Wikipedia co-founder has launched a new social network

Wikipedia co-founder reveals new 'trustworthy' social media platform Trust Cafe

Libya Flooding

Death toll soars to 11,300 after flooding in Libyan coastal city of Derna

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, dances with then Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Ms Kneissl and Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southe

Ex-Austria foreign minister who danced with Putin at her wedding moves to Russia

Breaking
Real Madrid's stadium, the Bernabeu

Three Real Madrid players 'arrested over claims of sharing sex tape of teenage girl'

Boats and gondolas on a canal in Venice, Italy

Venice again avoids inclusion on Unesco list of heritage sites in danger

Toko-San spent £12,000 to become a Collie

Japanese man who spent £12,000 to look like a Collie now looking for 'Lassie to love'

Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas, centre, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, during his company’s IPO, in New York’s Times Square

Arm Holdings shares rise 10% in biggest initial public offering since late 2021

Nasa logo and JFK quote outside Kennedy Space Centre, Florida

Study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, says Nasa

Ron DeSantis

DeSantis: Trump’s chances of being elected if convicted ‘close to zero’

Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub

Man arrested after 'alcohol-fuelled' violent disorder at the Crooked House pub

Alisha Goup was killed in the crash

Moment boy racers plough into schoolgirl at high speed, killing her as she walks to school

The Ocean Explorer

Luxury cruise ship stranded off Greenland is pulled free at high tide

Some schools in Leeds have been put on lockdown

Police make arrest after Leeds schools put on lockdown following email ‘threat’ of violence against children and staff

The European Central Bank is pictured during a thunder storm in Frankfurt

Europe’s central bank hikes interest rates again even as recession threat grows

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper

Kate Garraway shares how life with Derek Draper has become a 'new dance' but it's 'not all doom and gloom'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greater Manchester Police hit by cyber-attack

Thousands of police officers have their names and pictures stolen after cyber-attack on Greater Manchester Police
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un shake hands

South Korea expresses concern over Kim and Putin’s military co-operation talks

People searching for survivors in Derna, Libya

Libya buries thousands after deadly floods as search teams look for survivors

Chocolate covered strawberries banned at London's Borough Market

Chocolate-covered strawberries banned at Borough Market after greengrocer told 'they don’t count as fruit'
Ulez expanded in August this year

Another legal challenge to Ulez expansion fails as judge rules bid to pause scheme would be 'impossible to grant'
Screens displayed the test alarm message at a train station in Berlin

Germany retests emergency warning system but Berlin’s sirens fail to sound

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt has died

TV comedy star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 following brain cancer diagnosis

Taylor Swift

US newspaper chain looking to hire Taylor Swift and Beyonce experts

The sunny weather is set to continue

The Indian summer continues: Week-long sunny spell to hit the UK before autumn really begins
The presentation was slammed by a UFO witness

'Alien corpses' with three fingers and long heads presented in Mexico are 'unsubstantiated stunt' insists UFO expert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit