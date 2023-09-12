Impeachment inquiry to be opened against Joe Biden as Republicans accuse US president of corruption

Joe Biden faces an impeachment inquiry. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden will face an impeachment inquiry after Republicans said they found evidence of the president's "corruption".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Republican Congress leader Kevin McCarthy said: "I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

"Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption."

Republicans have narrow control of Congress, so are political opponents of Mr Biden.

The Republican have accused Mr Biden of profiting from his son Hunter's foreign business dealings, while he served as vice president from 2009 to 2017. They have not yet given evidence of this.

Read more: Joe Biden's 'rambling' speech during Vietnam press conference cut short by White House staff

Read more: Prosecutors aim to indict US president's son Hunter Biden 'by the end of the month'

President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr McCarthy will gather his fellow Republicans to discuss a possible impeachment this week.

Donald Trump was impeached twice, in 2019 and 2021. Only two other presidents have been impeached: Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868.

The inquiry would lead to a vote in Congress. If that is successful, the president is impeached.

If a president is impeached, the Senate holds a trial. If two-thirds of members vote in favour, the president is convicted and removed from office. This has never happened.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said last week that they intend to seek an indictment for Hunter Biden by the end of September.