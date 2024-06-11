‘Disappointed’ Hunter Biden thanks family and friends after guilty verdict in gun trial as he faces 25 year jail sentence

11 June 2024, 23:31 | Updated: 11 June 2024, 23:46

Prosecutors said Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a federal form when he bought a handgun in 2018
Prosecutors said Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a federal form when he bought a handgun in 2018. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A ‘disappointed’ Hunter Biden has thanked his family and friends after being found guilty on all three charges in his federal gun trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 54-year-old was convicted of three firearms charges in the first criminal prosecution of a sitting US president's child. He now faces up to 25 years in jail.

Prosecutors said he lied about his drug use on a federal form when he bought a handgun back in 2018.

Biden pleaded not guilty, claiming he was in recovery from drug addiction at the time and therefore did not lie.

On Tuesday, a panel of 12 Delaware jurors reached a verdict after about three hours of deliberations.

Following the verdict announcement, US President Joe Biden has said he is "so proud" of his son and "will accept the outcome of the case" after he was found guilty of illegally purchasing a gun.

He said in a statement: "I am the President, but I am also a Dad."

Joe Biden greeting his son Hunter Biden following the historic conviction
Joe Biden greeting his son Hunter Biden following the historic conviction. Picture: Alamy

Hunter Biden did not testify in the trial but said he is grateful for the support from family and friends but "disappointed" by the outcome.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," the US president's son said in a statement.

"Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

Read more: President Joe Biden sparks concerns after he appears to freeze for nearly a minute during Juneteenth celebration

Read more: Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch

President Joe Biden said he is "also a Dad" after the verdict
President Joe Biden said he is "also a Dad" after the verdict. Picture: Alamy

Joe Biden later said in a statement: "I am the President, but I am also a Dad.

"Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery.

"As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal.

"Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

Prosecutors had said he lied on a form when buying a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018 by stating he was not a drug user or addict, despite a problem with crack cocaine.

Mr Biden pleaded not guilty to felony charges that included lying about his addiction when he filled out a government screening document for the revolver and illegally possessing the weapon for 11 days.

The verdict arrived after three hours of jury deliberations.

Read more: Greek police deny having CCTV showing Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found

Hunter Biden with his step-mum, Jill Biden, (left) and wife, Melissa Cohen (right).
Hunter Biden with his step-mum, Jill Biden, (left) and wife, Melissa Cohen (right). Picture: Alamy

Defence lawyer Abbe Lowell said they are "naturally disappointed" by Hunter Biden's guilty verdict.

Mr Lowell said in a statement that they respect the jury process and will vigorously pursue all legal challenges that are available.

"Through all he has been through in his recovery, including this trial, Hunter has felt grateful for and blessed by the love and support of his family," Mr Lowell said.

After Hunter Biden's conviction, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and the first lady will always be there for their son "with our love and support".

The president said he will accept the outcome and continue to respect the judicial process as his son considers an appeal.

President Biden said he and wife Jill love their son and they are proud of the man he is today.

The special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden said his conviction on federal gun crimes is a reminder that no one is above the law.

Read more: UN Security Council backs US Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan

Read more: Greek police 'had CCTV of Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found'

Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday.
Hunter Biden was convicted on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

He showed little emotion as the verdict was read and later went on to hug both of his lawyers and kiss his wife, Melissa. They left the courtroom together.

First lady Jill Biden was seen in the courtroom after the verdicts were announced and was later seen holding his hand.

Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and sister-in-law both gave accounts during trial testimony of his drug addiction in the weeks before and after he purchased the gun.

Prosecutors showed evidence, such as text messages and photos, to prove that the 54-year-old was in the throes of addiction when he bought the gun and therefore lied when he checked "no" on the form.

But defence lawyer Abbe Lowell had argued that Hunter Biden's did not use drugs when he bought the gun and so did not consider himself a user at the time.

The case followed another historic first after last month's criminal conviction of former president Donald Trump.

Read more: Tax cuts, stamp duty slashed and halving migration: Sunak rolls the dice at Tory manifesto launch

Read more: Greek police deny having CCTV showing Dr Michael Mosley's last movements four days before he was found

Hunter Biden, center, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his mother, first lady Jill Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden
Hunter Biden, center, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his mother, first lady Jill Biden, left, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. Picture: Alamy

In the US it is mandatory to fill out a gun-purchase form, which Mr Biden lied on to say he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

While the president’s son faces up to 25 years behind bars, first-time offenders typically do not get a maximum sentence. It is unclear whether Judge Maryellen Noreika will sentence him to time behind bars.

Joe Biden has steered clear of the trial and spoken little about the case, as he reportedly does not want to appear as though he is interfering in a criminal matter brought by his own Justice Department.

However, the US president has previously said he would accept the results of the verdict and would not seek to pardon his son.

His son also faces another trial in September in California on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

The president has not been accused or charged with any wrongdoing by prosecutors investigating his son.

The judge set no date for sentencing but said the timeline is usually within 120 days - meaning it could take place a month before the US presidential election on November 5.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunter Biden departing the court

US president’s son Hunter Biden convicted in gun trial

A Patriot missile mobile launcher in a field

US to send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after call for air defences

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from Firerose after seven months of marriage

Alexander Morris performing on stage with the Four Tops

Singer claims hospital thought he was mentally ill and not member of Four Tops

Over 40,000 England fans are expected to travel to watch England play Serbia

England fans to be served low-alcohol beer at first Euros game against Serbia deemed 'high risk' due to 'hooligan fans'

Jennifer Aniston arriving at a screening

Jennifer Aniston launches children’s book series featuring dog based on her pet

Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli bombing in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

Hamas says it is seeking some changes as it responds to Gaza ceasefire plan

Taylor Swift's dancer flaunts tartan kilt after fearing accusations of cultural appropriation

Taylor Swift's dancer flaunts tartan kilt after fearing accusations of cultural appropriation

Actor Kevin Spacey attends Tribeca Talks: After the Movie: 'NOW: In the Wings on a World Stage' during the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 21, 2014 in New York City. credit: Erik Pendzich

Kevin Spacey admits being 'too handsy' and 'touching someone sexually' when they didn't want him to

The ruins of a 4,000-year-old hilltop building newly discovered on the island of Crete are seen from above

4,000-year-old Crete hilltop site mystifies archaeologists

A Taylor Swift dancer has said he could wear a kilt 'with pride' after learning about Scottish history.

Taylor Swift dancer dons kilt ‘with pride’ following cultural appropriation fears during Edinburgh leg of singer's Eras tour
A beach where a surfer was rescued after making a sign saying 'help' with rocks

Kite surfer rescued from remote US beach after making ‘help’ sign with rocks

Jo Johnson has said the Tories' situation is 'desperately grave'.

‘It’s desperately grave’: Former Tory minister Jo Johnson says party is heading for ‘very heavy defeat’ at election

Frankfurt, Germany - June 19, 2013: A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 with the registration 9M-MRG takes off from Frankfurt Air

MH370 would have crashed with force of 'small earthquake' as researchers believe underwater sounds could solve mystery

Hunter Biden leaves the court with his mother, first lady Jill Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden

Hunter Biden grateful for support but ‘disappointed’ by conviction

Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto

Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto

Latest News

See more Latest News

Douglas Ross faces reporters over his resignation announcement and claims of expenses cover up.

'This has not gone as I had planned': Douglas Ross under pressure over expenses cover up claims
Joe Biden has spoken out on his son's conviction.

‘I am the President, but I am also a Dad’: Joe Biden breaks silence after son found guilty of buying gun illegally
Malawi-Vice-President-Missing-Plane

Malawi’s vice president and nine others killed in plane crash

The fixture has been labelled as the most “high-risk” of the tournament

England fans warned of 'violence-seeking Serbian hooligans' ahead of 'high-risk' Euros opener
Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US

Hamas 'welcomes' hostages-for-ceasefire Gaza truce - but militant group still needs to formally accept deal, says US
Joe Biden's son has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver.

US president's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to illegally buy gun

China Cornell Instructors Attacked

Man arrested over stabbing of four US college instructors in Chinese park

Russian troops prepare a missile launcher for joint Russian-Belarusian drills intended to train the military to use tactical nuclear weapons

Russia and Belarus launch second stage of tactical nuclear weapons drills

Antony Blinken speaks to the media after meeting families and supporters of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, during his visit to Tel Aviv

Blinken calls on Hamas to accept Gaza ceasefire plan

The former tennis player, 57, described the incident as “terrifying”

Strictly star has phone snatched by masked biker in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit