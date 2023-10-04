'Hurricane of migrants' coming to the UK, warns Suella Braverman as she attacks celebrity critics

4 October 2023, 00:35 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 02:08

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'
Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Suella Braverman has warned that a "hurricane" of mass migration is coming to the UK, slamming the "luxury beliefs brigade" behind the criticism of her immigration reforms.

The Home Secretary said current levels of immigration are "too high", referencing a "hurricane" of migration that looks set to land on our shores.

Pointing the finger of blame at Labour, she claimed that current immigration issues stem from equality laws, which she said were passed by previous Labour governments.

She said "unprecedented" mass migration was "one of the most powerful forces reshaping our world".

"The wind of change that carried my own parents across the globe in the 20th century was a mere gust compared to the hurricane that is coming," she said.

"Because today, the option of moving from a poorer country to a richer one is not just a dream for billions of people.

"It's an entirely realistic prospect."

Read more: Human rights act should be 'criminal rights act', Braverman claims as Tory frogmarched out for 'softly-spoken heckling'

Read more: General election 'not what the country wants', says Rishi Sunak despite party clashes and rows over HS2

The Home Secretary also referred to the levels of immigration to Britain as being "too high", referencing a "hurricane" of illegal immigration that looks set to land on our shores. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The Home Secretary also took the opportunity to berate celebrities who have been critical of her reforms, saying "the criminals who benefit from such ostentatious compassion won’t be terrorising their streets or grooming their children".

"I know there are some who think that emphasising the importance of law and order or secure borders, is unedifying," she said.

"They look down on those of us who care about such things.

"Of course, they are entitled to their beliefs. But let’s be honest. These are luxury beliefs."

She continued: "Our politically correct critics have money. They have status. And they have loud voices."

Ms Braverman added: "The luxury beliefs brigade sit in their ivory towers telling ordinary people that they are morally deficient because they dare to get upset about the impact of illegal migration, net zero, or habitual criminals."

It comes after Elton John accused her of "legitimising hate and violence" following her comments on the current immigration policy and those "gaming" the system.

Ms Braverman responded by lashing out at the "virtue-signalling elite".

“The decency of the British people cannot be questioned,” Braverman said during the speech, adding: “the decency of the British people cannot be questioned”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Addressing the party conference, Ms Braverman also criticised "gender ideology, white privilege" and anti-British history, saying: "The evidence demonstrates that if you don't challenge this poison, things just get worse."

Her stark comments divided the Conservative party, with London Assembly Chair, Andrew Boff, "a loyal Conservative of 50 years", hear saying from his conference seat: "There's no such thing as gender ideology."

The heavy-handed response saw Mr Boff quickly surrounded by officials and police.

Mr Boff said the Home Secretary had been "vilifying" gay people as he was removed from the Manchester convention centre.

Her speech followed comments made by fellow Tory MP, Nicola Richards, who said that politicians “have a responsibility to make sure we are talking about facts”.

The West Bromwich East parliamentary member's words came amid a debate over '15-minute cities', where she added: “sometimes colleagues need a reminder of their language”.

