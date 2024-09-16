Huw Edwards 'truly sorry' and has 'utmost regret' after admitting paying paedophile for child abuse images

Edwards, 62, was sentenced to a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has said he is "truly sorry" after after admitting accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, Edwards held his hands together and leaned forward throughout his sentencing hearing as he was handed six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He will have to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme. He will be required to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years, pay £3,128 in costs and a victim surcharge.

He previously admitted three charges of "making" indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

The former BBC newsreader paid Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images, 41 of which were illegal.

Defence barrister Philip Evans KC said Huw Edwards was "truly sorry" for how he has "damaged his family and his loved ones", and for committing the offences.

The former BBC newsreader paid a paedophile over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images. Picture: CPS

He told the court: "He knows he has hurt and he has damaged his family and his loved ones around him.

"For all of this, he is truly sorry and he is truly sorry he has committed these offences."

Read more: Huw Edwards spared jail after paying paedophile for child abuse images

Read more: Huw Edwards paid paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images and called photos 'amazing'

Huw Edwards given a six-month suspended sentence

Barrister Philip Evans KC said his client is a man of previous good character, continuing: "He has lost that good character.

"He has lost that good character in a very public way. That is, we respectfully submit, a matter of some significance and we know that the court will not underestimate the effect that that will have had on him.

"He has not worked since leaving employment with the BBC."

Mr Evans went on: "You will have appreciated sir that the press has been extraordinary to the extent that this matter has been reported and Mr Edwards through me wishes to apologise to the court.

"He wishes the court, through me, to know how profoundly sorry he is.

"He recognises the repugnant nature of such indecent images and the hurt that is done to those who appear in such images.

"For his part in that he apologises sincerely and he makes it clear that he has the utmost regret and he recognises that he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people.

"He knows he has hurt and he has damaged his family and his loved ones around him and for all of these things he is truly sorry and he is truly sorry that he has committed these offences."

Edwards leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Seven of the indecent images shared with Edwards by Williams were of the most serious type.

Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Pictured: Trump shooting suspect revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

Read more: Starmer 'interested in Italy's migrant deal' with Albania ahead of visit to Rome to meet right-wing PM Meloni

Williams was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police - receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

The final indecent image was sent in August 2021, a category A film featuring a young boy, with convicted paedophile Williams telling the newsreader the child was "quite young looking" and that he had more images which were illegal.

Overall the charges cover a period between December 2020 and August 2021.

Edwards wanted to court to know how "profoundly sorry" he is. Picture: Getty

The judge sentencing Huw Edwards has said the former broadcaster's "long-earned reputation is in tatters".

Chief Magistrate, district judge Paul Goldspring, said: "Perhaps it does not need saying but you are of previous good character."

The judge said he accepts Edwards had been of "exemplary" good character "having enjoyed a very successful career in the media".

"It's obvious that until now you were very highly regarded by the public," he continued, adding that Edwards was "perhaps the most recognised newsreader-journalist".

"It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters," the judge said.

The BBC have said they are "appalled by his crimes". Picture: Getty

A BBC spokesperson said after its former broadcaster Huw Edwards was sentenced: "We are appalled by his crimes.

"He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him."

Read more: ‘The UK is in a mess and terrible things are happening’, says Ex-Dragon Den's star Duncan Bannatyne

Read more: 'Welcome him into Heaven’s gate': Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson dead aged 70 - as tributes paid to pop icon

Rani Govender, Child Safety Online Policy Manager at the NSPCC, said: “Online child sexual abuse is at record levels and offenders like Edwards who fuel this crime should be in no doubt about its severity and the impact it has on victims.

“Companies must also act by putting technology in place that can identify and disrupt child abuse images being shared on their messaging services so victims can be safeguarded and offenders prosecuted.

“If anyone is sent or sees a child abuse image online they should report it immediately. The NSPCC Helpline is available for advice and support in this situation or if you are concerned about the safety of a young person.”

“You can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk.”

The judge sentencing Huw Edwards has said the former broadcaster's "long-earned reputation is in tatters". Picture: Getty

During his four decades at the corporation, Edwards was among the broadcasting teams leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen's funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

Edwards also announced the late Queen's death on the BBC in September 2022.