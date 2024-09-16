Huw Edwards 'truly sorry' and has 'utmost regret' after admitting paying paedophile for child abuse images

16 September 2024, 13:33 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 14:17

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
Edwards, 62, was sentenced to a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Disgraced former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has said he is "truly sorry" after after admitting accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, Edwards held his hands together and leaned forward throughout his sentencing hearing as he was handed six months' imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He will have to attend 25 sessions of a sex offender programme. He will be required to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years, pay £3,128 in costs and a victim surcharge.

He previously admitted three charges of "making" indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams over WhatsApp.

The former BBC newsreader paid Williams over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images, 41 of which were illegal.

Defence barrister Philip Evans KC said Huw Edwards was "truly sorry" for how he has "damaged his family and his loved ones", and for committing the offences.

Edwards, 62, was sentenced to a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years
The former BBC newsreader paid a paedophile over £1,000 in gifts after being sent hundreds of dark web images. Picture: CPS

He told the court: "He knows he has hurt and he has damaged his family and his loved ones around him.

"For all of this, he is truly sorry and he is truly sorry he has committed these offences."

Read more: Huw Edwards spared jail after paying paedophile for child abuse images

Read more: Huw Edwards paid paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images and called photos 'amazing'

Huw Edwards given a six-month suspended sentence

Barrister Philip Evans KC said his client is a man of previous good character, continuing: "He has lost that good character.

"He has lost that good character in a very public way. That is, we respectfully submit, a matter of some significance and we know that the court will not underestimate the effect that that will have had on him.

"He has not worked since leaving employment with the BBC."

Mr Evans went on: "You will have appreciated sir that the press has been extraordinary to the extent that this matter has been reported and Mr Edwards through me wishes to apologise to the court.

"He wishes the court, through me, to know how profoundly sorry he is.

"He recognises the repugnant nature of such indecent images and the hurt that is done to those who appear in such images.

"For his part in that he apologises sincerely and he makes it clear that he has the utmost regret and he recognises that he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people.

"He knows he has hurt and he has damaged his family and his loved ones around him and for all of these things he is truly sorry and he is truly sorry that he has committed these offences."

Edwards leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court
Edwards leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Seven of the indecent images shared with Edwards by Williams were of the most serious type.

Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, but one was aged between seven and nine.

Pictured: Trump shooting suspect revealed as 'pro-Ukraine activist' after apparent assassination attempt in Florida

Read more: Starmer 'interested in Italy's migrant deal' with Albania ahead of visit to Rome to meet right-wing PM Meloni

Williams was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police - receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

The final indecent image was sent in August 2021, a category A film featuring a young boy, with convicted paedophile Williams telling the newsreader the child was "quite young looking" and that he had more images which were illegal.

Overall the charges cover a period between December 2020 and August 2021.

Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London
Edwards wanted to court to know how "profoundly sorry" he is. Picture: Getty

The judge sentencing Huw Edwards has said the former broadcaster's "long-earned reputation is in tatters".

Chief Magistrate, district judge Paul Goldspring, said: "Perhaps it does not need saying but you are of previous good character."

The judge said he accepts Edwards had been of "exemplary" good character "having enjoyed a very successful career in the media".

"It's obvious that until now you were very highly regarded by the public," he continued, adding that Edwards was "perhaps the most recognised newsreader-journalist".

"It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters," the judge said.

Huw Edwards Sentenced For Making Indecent Images Of Children
The BBC have said they are "appalled by his crimes". Picture: Getty

A BBC spokesperson said after its former broadcaster Huw Edwards was sentenced: "We are appalled by his crimes.

"He has betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him."

Read more: ‘The UK is in a mess and terrible things are happening’, says Ex-Dragon Den's star Duncan Bannatyne

Read more: 'Welcome him into Heaven’s gate': Jackson 5 founding member Tito Jackson dead aged 70 - as tributes paid to pop icon

Rani Govender, Child Safety Online Policy Manager at the NSPCC, said: “Online child sexual abuse is at record levels and offenders like Edwards who fuel this crime should be in no doubt about its severity and the impact it has on victims.

“Companies must also act by putting technology in place that can identify and disrupt child abuse images being shared on their messaging services so victims can be safeguarded and offenders prosecuted.

“If anyone is sent or sees a child abuse image online they should report it immediately. The NSPCC Helpline is available for advice and support in this situation or if you are concerned about the safety of a young person.”

“You can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk.”

Huw Edwards Sentencing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London
The judge sentencing Huw Edwards has said the former broadcaster's "long-earned reputation is in tatters". Picture: Getty

During his four decades at the corporation, Edwards was among the broadcasting teams leading coverage of historic events including the late Queen's funeral in 2022 and most recently the coronation of the King in May 2023.

Edwards also announced the late Queen's death on the BBC in September 2022.

Huw Edwards in N9 news studio for the Ten O'Clock news
Edwards covered major moments in the BBC's coverage - such as the death of the queen. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A hoiho or yellow-eyed penguin

Shy penguin wins New Zealand’s bird election after campaign filled with memes

A destroyed bridge after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic

Deadly flooding hits Central Europe

Belfast, United Kingdom 16/09/2024 Iconic Harland and Wolff cranes amidst concerns over the companies finances Belfast Northern Ireland credit:HeadlineX/Alamy Live News

Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff set to collapse into administration

Thierry Breton

French EU commissioner resigns after attacking leadership of von der Leyen

The body was found near Papagayo beach, in Los Ajaches Natural Park, south of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands

Body of missing Brit found at Lanzarote beauty spot after tourist 'got lost while hiking'

Deveca Rose, 29 (inset), is on trial for the manslaughter of her two sets of twins

Four boys died in fire ‘surrounded by rubbish and human excrement while mum was shopping at Sainsbury’s'

Police officers direct traffic near Trump International Golf Club after the apparent assassination attempt of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida

Five things to know about the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump

An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards spared jail after paying paedophile up to £1,500 for child abuse images

JD Vance admits he 'created' story about migrants eating pet cats and dogs spread by Trump during TV debate

JD Vance admits he 'created' story about migrants eating pet cats and dogs spread by Trump during TV debate

A man carrying an umbrella walks past fallen tree branches on a street in Shanghai, China, in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca

Typhoon knocks out power to some homes in Shanghai

German police officers stop a bus at the border between Germany and France in Kehl, Germany

Germany begins conducting checks at all its land borders

Sheriff vehicles near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida

Man in custody after ‘attempted assassination’ at Donald Trump’s golf club

Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards paid paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images and called photos 'amazing'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy

Manchester City's 'trial of the century' begins into 115 charges of breach football's financial regulations

Prisoner murders fellow inmate with toilet seat - before hiding body with furniture and going back to bed

Prisoner murdered fellow inmate with toilet lid and hid body under furniture before going back to bed

Latest News

See more Latest News

A former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly strangled to death by her husband

Dad of 'murdered' ex-Miss Switzerland finalist 'found her head in a bin bag' after dinner with husband and children
Tito Jackson wearing a blue suit and a black bowler hat

Jackson 5 brother Tito Jackson dies age 70

Election 2024 Trump

FBI investigating second ‘attempted assassination’ on Donald Trump

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland

Titan sub investigation to hear from 24 expert witnesses after five people died in disaster
Yvette Cooper said that the government would look at what works to stop the migrant Channel crossings

No more ‘shouting over the sea,’ says Yvette Cooper as UK looks at ‘fast track’ processing of asylum-seekers in Albania
Business tycoon Duncan Bannatyne has claimed the UK is in “a mess with some terrible things happening”.

‘The UK is in a mess and terrible things are happening’, says Ex-Dragon Den's star Duncan Bannatyne
Esther Rantzen says people should have the right to ‘shorten death’ as she continues assisted dying fight

Esther Rantzen says people should have the right to ‘shorten death’ as she continues assisted dying fight
Jockey Franny Norton has announced his impending retirement

Franny Norton to call time on his career this weekend

A fundraiser has been launched for the family

Pictured: Mother and two children killed in Luton, with son in court charged with murder as family fundraiser soars
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, where he is due to be sentenced

Disgraced former BBC News presenter Huw Edwards arrives at court for sentencing over child abuse images

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit