Hyde Park: Eight police officers injured as they disperse crowds amid lockdown protest

24 April 2021, 21:41 | Updated: 24 April 2021, 22:06

The Met said eight officers were injured as they dispersed a crowd
The Met said eight officers were injured as they dispersed a crowd.

By Will Taylor

Eight Met police officers were injured as they dispersed crowds amid an anti-lockdown demonstration at Hyde Park.

Missiles including bottles were thrown during small pockets of disorder, and two officers were taken to hospital, the force said.

They are not thought to be seriously injured.

Three people were arrested for offences including assault on police, and are in custody.

The incidents occurred as anti-lockdown protesters gathered across central London in Hyde Park, Oxford Street and Park Lane.

They held banners with messages such as: "Covid-19 Vaccine Holocaust" and "No To Vaccine Passports."

Protesters took to central London over lockdown restrictions
Protesters took to central London over lockdown restrictions.

Another read: "You don't need proof to know truth."

Previously, the Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested near Embankment on suspicion of a public order offence.

A 37-year-old man was arrested near Trafalgar Square on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and a public order offence.

The Met had released a statement ahead of the event, in which the force said it "strongly advises people not to attend any large gathering, for the protection of yourselves and others".

"We are still in the middle of a global pandemic," the statement added.

Protesters railed against lockdown in Hyde Park
Protesters railed against lockdown in Hyde Park.

It accepted there is an exemption for protests if the organiser takes all steps to limit transmission of Covid-19 and carried out a full risk assessment.

"It is your responsibility to check the current position and ensure you are not committing an offence by being involved in a gathering," the Met said.

"We urge anyone arranging a large gathering to inform your local police. We all need to continue to do our part to prevent the spread of the virus."

