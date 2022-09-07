Exclusive

'Sanctioned by China': Iain Duncan Smith considering running for Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee

7 September 2022, 07:32 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 07:47

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith reveals he is "giving serious thought" to running for Chairman of a powerful Parliamentary Committee.

Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith has exclusively told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he is giving serious thought to running for Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

When Nick asked the former Tory leader why he had turned down a chance to return to frontline politics in Liz Truss’s new Cabinet, Mr Duncan Smith said he only wanted to do a role where he "added value".

"You turned down the opportunity to be Leader of the House of Commons, some newspapers say, is that true, and if so, why?" Nick asked.

The Tory MP replied he had turned the role down, but that he felt if he was going to a job he needed to "add value", and he did not believe he would be able to in that role.

Mr Duncan Smith has previously been sanctioned by China, after accusing him of spreading “malicious lies and disinformation” about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

"On the subject of China, how about being Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee?" Nick asked.

A smiling Mr Duncan Smith replied he was "seriously thinking about standing" revealing these comments to LBC were a "first".

Read more: Truss builds Cabinet to tackle energy crisis as she heaps revenge on Rishi's allies

Read more: 'Bitter' wife of sacked Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer brands Liz Truss an 'imbecile'

On Tuesday Liz Truss has rewarded her closest allies - Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey - with top Cabinet jobs while culling several Sunak supporters during a major Government reshuffle.

Mr Kwarteng was announced on Tuesday evening as Chancellor of the Exchequer, whilst Suella Braverman replaced Priti Patel as Home Secretary.

Thérèse Coffey took over as Health Secretary as well as Deputy Prime Minister and James Cleverly took Ms Truss' place as Foreign Secretary.

On Wednesday, Ms Truss will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in her first Prime Minister's Questions, and is expected to continue with the reshuffle.

However, first she will hold the debut meeting of her new Cabinet as ministers seek to finish an emergency package to ease the cost of living crisis.

Newly-appointed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has summoned the bosses of major banks to discuss the new economic strategy, with fresh support possibly being announced as soon as Thursday.

The rest of Ms Truss' Cabinet includes former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who was given the posts of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, equalities minister and intergovernmental relations minister.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Peppa Pig's first lesbian couple

'I live with my mummy and my other mummy': Peppa Pig introduces first lesbian couple to kids cartoon

A Dr Dre alarm interrupted Therese Coffey

Watch: Brilliant moment Dr Dre alarm interrupts Therese Coffey during first interviews as deputy Prime Minister

Donald Trump and his supporters have been riled by the raid at Mar a Lago

FBI 'found foreign state's nuclear secrets at Trump estate were so classified' agents realised they couldn't read them

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the mother was attacked

Shocking footage shows moment pregnant mum, 37, is dragged away by hair while walkings kids in attempted robbery

Students sitting their sats tests

Sats pupils with English as a second language overtake native-speaking peers in maths, reading and writing

Liz Truss has been branded an 'imbecile'

'Bitter' wife of sacked Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer brands Liz Truss an 'imbecile'

Philip Hammind told LBC's Andrew Marr his thoughts on Liz Truss' energy plan

Brits need to 'tighten belts' as there's a 'post-Covid mindset that everything's free', says Philip Hammond

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother has paid tribute to her daughter and called for anyone with information about her killing to come forward

'Everyone who met her fell in love': Heartbroken mum of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, pays tribute to 'amazing' daughter

Liz Truss has chosen her top team to kick off her premiership

Truss builds Cabinet to tackle energy crisis as she heaps revenge on Rishi's allies

Liz Truss outside No10 speech in full

Liz Truss's first speech as PM: read in full

A mum-of-five died after eating a Pret sandwich labelled 'vegan, despite it containing dairy proteins

Mum-of-5 who 'religiously avoided' dairy collapsed and died after eating Pret sandwich, inquest told

Liz Truss has addressed the nation for the first time since becoming Prime Minister

Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm' and tackle energy bills this week in first speech as PM

Police release CCTV of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the violent incident

Hunt for flasher who threatened to rape teenager before lobbing a pint glass in Westminster pub

Edward Turpin stabbed his 90-year-old wife in the night at their home

Retired butcher, 90, guilty of stabbing blind wife of 60 years to 'quieten her down' in the night

Meghan said she was an 'ugly ducking' at school in her latest podcast episode

Meghan says she was a 'loner' and 'ugly duckling' at school in latest podcast episode featuring Mindy Kaling

The Queen welcomed Liz Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday

The Queen gives rare glimpse of Balmoral drawing room complete with roaring fire before appointing Liz Truss as PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Earthquake

Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake

Canada Stabbings

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

Canada Stabbings

Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect

Netflix Mideast

Gulf Arab nations ask Netflix to remove ‘offensive’ videos

Russia Ukraine War Risky Missions

UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

Germany Lufthansa Strike

Deal with union averts pilot strike at Lufthansa

Jogger Abducted

US police identify body of abducted jogger

Germany Israel Holocaust

Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament

California Wildfires

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave

Indonesia Protest

Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London