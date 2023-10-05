'He was only 8st and didnt stand a chance': Tributes to dog walker, 54, 'murdered' in XL Bully attack

5 October 2023, 08:59 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 09:20

Ian Langley died on Tuesday
Ian Langley died on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/LBC

By Kit Heren

The man killed by an XL Bully in Sunderland "only weighed eight stone" and stood no chance against the dog, a friend has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ian Langley died in hospital overnight on Tuesday after the dog attack that evening, which left him with multiple injuries.

Known affectionately by friends and family as 'Scouse', Ian was attacked outside his home in Sunderland while he was walking his Patterdale terrier puppy Beau.

A murder investigation has been launched after the dog attack. The dog was destroyed at the scene. Police said they believe it was an XL Bully, the breed that the government is taking steps to ban.

A second dog, also an XL Bully, was seized by police.

Read more: Man dies after being mauled by XL Bully in Sunderland as dog's 'owner' arrested on suspicion of murder

Read more: 'Devastated' friends pay tribute to 'kind' dad-of-one mauled by XL Bully 'while walking beloved puppy'

Ian Langley
Ian Langley. Picture: Facebook

A man, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of GBH but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

Mr Langley's neighbour of 20 years, Michael Kennedy, said he was "a lovable rogue" and "a really nice lad".

He added: "That lad must have been eight stone, he seemed malnourished and was not looking after himself.

"I was worried about him, telling him to look after himself and be careful. He used to go to the church every Tuesday, where people go to help each other out," Mr Kennedy told the Liverpool Echo.

"My mam goes and every time I saw him he would ask after her. He was a very caring fella... I don't want his name to be tarnished, he doesn't deserve that. I am heartbroken.

The dog attack took place in Sunderland
The dog attack took place in Sunderland. Picture: LBC

"He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn't a hard man, he wasn't the type to go looking for trouble. He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog."

After Mr Langley's death, a dog behaviour expert called for a more joined-up policy from the government, including more policing and a stronger set of rules for dog owners.

Animal behaviourist Hannah Molloy speaks to Nick Ferrari about XL Bullies

Kate Molloy, an animal behaviourist at Amplified Behaviour, told LBC's Nick Ferrari that poorer areas have a higher rate of dog attacks.

She added that in contrast to news reports of people being attacked on the streets, said that most people are getting bitten at home and are "getting bitten by dogs they know".

Ms Molloy also said that she thought the XL bully ban would not be effective, because people would just breed other kinds of dangerous dog.

XL Bully owner says there is a 'real issue' with these dogs

Tributes from friends and family came in for Mr Langley after his death.

"It's absolutely devastating that this has happened to him, he is a lovely, kind man," a friend, Rachael Barron, 31, said.

"He's very slight of build and could not hurt a fly, he would have stood no chance against a dog as big as that, it makes me feel sick to think about it.

"I don't know exactly what has happened but if another dog was trying to get at Beau, Scouse would have done anything to protect him.

"We have been devastated, I haven't even been able to tell the kids yet, they will be so upset. Everyone knew and liked him, he was a lovely guy."

Another friend said: "He didn’t deserve to die. He was a canny lad. He was friendly. It’s a tragedy."

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

"I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.

"I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Firefighters at the scene

Thousands evacuated from homes in Tenerife as wildfires sweep the island

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus quizzed by Bangladesh anti-corruption watchdog

Spain Europe Summit

European leaders to stress support for Ukraine at summit in Spain

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine as Zelenksky heads to European forum

Paddy McGuinness has shared a throwback photo of Andrew Flintoff

Paddy McGuinness breaks silence after Top Gear co-host Andrew Flintoff's crash and shares throwback photo

Rishi Sunak filmed video of his HS2 announcement in Downing Street ahead of Tory conference

Rishi Sunak filmed video cancelling HS2 days before Tory conference announcement - despite saying he'd not decided

The Pope

Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it is too late

The number of people wanting to rent each home has risen to 25

25 renters chasing each home, as average monthly rent reaches record levels after soaring 12% in a year

India Sikkim Floods

Flash floods kill at least 14 in India and leave more than 100 missing

'Working class' Victoria Beckham admitted her dad used to drive her to school in a Rolls Royce

‘We’re very working class,’ says Victoria Beckham - before admitting her dad drove her to school in a Rolls Royce

Kevin Keegen says he has a "problem" with female pundits talking about men's football

Kevin Keegan says he "has a problem" with female pundits commentating on men's football

A woman's body was found in the River Severn (file image)

Police probe tragic discovery after woman’s body found in River Severn

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

Selma Taha said she was subjected to a racist attack on the Tube

Racist attack on Tube as black charity boss says she was 'bitten' and 'called a slave' by female attacker

Exclusive
Scotland's Chief Prisons Inspector says there are bigger issues than trans prisoners and the focus should be on homelessness

Scotland's Chief Prisons Inspector says there are bigger issues than trans prisoners and focus should be on homelessness

Rapper Stormzy joins Elianne's mother at the vigil in Croydon

Thousands of mourners including Croydon rapper Stormzy attend moving vigil for stabbed schoolgirl Elianne Andam

Latest News

See more Latest News

Strictly dancer Amy Dowden has shared details about her chemo sessions and how they affected her health

Amy Dowden reveals how she came close to death during chemo in breast cancer battle

Taiwan Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Koinu makes landfall in Taiwan, causing 190 injuries but no deaths

Ertan Ersoy denies murder, but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Jealous husband ‘placed listening devices around home before stabbing wife 15 times,’ court hears
The bizarre stand-off has become the subject of a bitter lawsuit, which has seen Mr Jovanovic attempt to remove Ms Hirschhorn who he now deems to be a squatter.

Airbnb renter refuses to leave $3.8 million LA pad after 540 days - and judge backs her case
Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Tupac Shakur shooting: ‘Gangster’ appears in court charged with murder

Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck died last December

Devastated mother of soldier, 19, who took her own life says she was 'always down' over sexual harassment by boss
Rishi Sunak scrapped the HS2 extension in his speech at the Conservative Party Conference

Rishi Sunak sets himself up as Thatcher's heir as he gambles on three new policies

FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried goes on trial accused of ‘massive fraud’

Just Stop Oil interrupted a performance of Les Mis

Five arrested after Just Stop Oil eco-protesters halt Les Miserables West End show

The policing minister has urged the public to 'citizens arrest' shoplifters

Customers risk ‘getting hurt’ if they tackle shoplifters, warns Tesco boss in stand against calls for citizen's arrests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit