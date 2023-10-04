'Devastated' friends pay tribute to 'kind' dad-of-one mauled by XL Bully 'while walking beloved puppy'

4 October 2023, 14:47 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 14:59

Ian Langley was mauled by an XL bully on Tuesday
Ian Langley was mauled by an XL bully on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for the "lovely" and "kind" dad-of-one after he was mauled by an XL Bully 'while protecting his beloved puppy'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ian Langley was rushed to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries after a dog attack on Tuesday evening. He died in hospital overnight.

Known affectionately by friends and family as 'Scouse', Ian was attacked outside his home in Sunderland while he was walking his Patterdale terrier puppy Beau.

A murder investigation has been launched after the dog attack.

A man, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of GBH but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

Ian 'Scouse' Langley was attacked outside his home in Sunderland
Ian 'Scouse' Langley was attacked outside his home in Sunderland. Picture: Facebook

Man mauled by XL Bully in Sunderland

Tributes from friends and family have been pouring in for 'Scouse' after he was attacked on Tuesday.

"It's absolutely devastating that this has happened to him, he is a lovely, kind man," a friend of Ian, Rachael Barron, 31, said.

"He's very slight of build and could not hurt a fly, he would have stood no chance against a dog as big as that, it makes me feel sick to think about it.

"I don't know exactly what has happened but if another dog was trying to get at Beau, Scouse would have done anything to protect him.

"We have been devastated, I haven't even been able to tell the kids yet, they will be so upset. Everyone knew and liked him, he was a lovely guy."

Read More: Man dies after being mauled by XL Bully in Sunderland as dog's 'owner' arrested on suspicion of murder

Another friend said: "He didn’t deserve to die. He was a canny lad. He was friendly. It’s a tragedy.”

The dog attack took place in Sunderland
The dog attack took place in Sunderland. Picture: LBC
Ian Langley died in hospital overnight
Ian Langley died in hospital overnight. Picture: LBC

The dog was destroyed at the scene.

XL Bully breed: How dangerous are they, and will they be banned?

Read more: 20-month-old boy rushed to hospital after XL Bully attack with dog seized by police and destroyed

Police said they believe the dog involved was an XL Bully, that the government is taking steps to ban.

A second dog, also an XL Bully, was seized by police.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack
A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew 'Freddie' Flinttoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

People have been encouraged to make citizen's arrests on shoplifters

Brave mum who has confronted 'many' shoplifters slams minister for telling people to make citizen's arrests

Most candid moments from the new Beckham documentary

From Rebecca Loos to World Cup red card: Key revelations from Beckham documentary

Police raid

Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after raids

Residents predicted HS2's collapse years ago due to impractical route and ballooning costs

Inevitable demise: Residents predicted HS2's collapse years ago due to impractical route and ballooning costs

Marina Ovsyannikova

Ex-Russian state TV journalist sentenced in absentia over Ukraine war criticism

Zelensky and troops

Russia ‘foils Ukrainian drone attack’ as concerns grow about weapons supplies

Hospitals Strike

US healthcare workers go on strike over wages and staff shortages

Rishi Sunak has presented a series of new policies

Scrapping HS2 north, smoking ban and a new qualification: Sunak's policy announcements at a glance

Laurence Fox arrested for endorsing vandalism and the destruction of Ulez cameras

Laurence Fox arrested for endorsing vandalism and the destruction of Ulez cameras

Milan Radoicic

Kosovo Serb leader suspected of role in deadly ambush released

Police issued a warning to male cyclists in the park abusing female drivers.

Police warn irate male cyclists to stop abusing female drivers in London’s Richmond Park

Indonesia TikTok App

TikTok ends retail business in Indonesia after ban on social media shopping

Breaking
Sunak has proposed a new smoking ban

Sunak says 14-year-olds will 'never be sold a cigarette' under plans to raise smoking age by one year, every year

Lucy Letby committed the murders at the Countess of Chester Hospital

Countess of Chester Hospital faces corporate manslaughter probe after Lucy Letby baby murders

Akshata Murthy addressing the Conservative conference

Meet Mrs Sunak: Everything you need to know about Rishi Sunak's billionaire ‘first lady’ Akshata Murthy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scandinavia Airlines

Shares in Scandinavian Airlines plunge after rescue deal announced

A bedbug infestation has swept Paris.

Parisian bedbug infestation ‘could come to London' as Paris deputy mayor warns infestation is 'widespread'
Rishi Sunak scrapped the HS2 extension in his conference speech

HS2 extension scrapped and £36bn to be spent on new transport projects in the North, says Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty

'Rishi and I best friends': Sunak's wife introduces PM in surprise speech as she confirms his love of 'cheesy rom-coms'
Tupac's killing would have been solved earlier if he were white

'Tupac murder would already have been solved if he was white', says brother after man charged over killing 27 years on
Spain Migrants

More than 500 migrants arrive on Spanish Canary Islands in one day

The Pope

Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it is too late

Louis E Brus

Trio awarded Nobel Prize in chemistry over work on quantum dots

Do you know actually know anyone who has made a citizens arrest?

Citizens' Arrests: Chris Philp's idea of the public stopping shop theft are a DIY Policing Disaster
A Ulez camera has been moved after wrongly fining mroe than 900 drivers

Ulez camera turned off after more than 900 drivers wrongly fined

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit