Ian Langley was mauled by an XL bully on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Tributes have been pouring in for the "lovely" and "kind" dad-of-one after he was mauled by an XL Bully 'while protecting his beloved puppy'.

Ian Langley was rushed to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries after a dog attack on Tuesday evening. He died in hospital overnight.

Known affectionately by friends and family as 'Scouse', Ian was attacked outside his home in Sunderland while he was walking his Patterdale terrier puppy Beau.

A murder investigation has been launched after the dog attack.

A man, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of GBH but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody.

Ian 'Scouse' Langley was attacked outside his home in Sunderland. Picture: Facebook

Tributes from friends and family have been pouring in for 'Scouse' after he was attacked on Tuesday.

"It's absolutely devastating that this has happened to him, he is a lovely, kind man," a friend of Ian, Rachael Barron, 31, said.

"He's very slight of build and could not hurt a fly, he would have stood no chance against a dog as big as that, it makes me feel sick to think about it.

"I don't know exactly what has happened but if another dog was trying to get at Beau, Scouse would have done anything to protect him.

"We have been devastated, I haven't even been able to tell the kids yet, they will be so upset. Everyone knew and liked him, he was a lovely guy."

Another friend said: "He didn’t deserve to die. He was a canny lad. He was friendly. It’s a tragedy.”

The dog attack took place in Sunderland. Picture: LBC

Ian Langley died in hospital overnight. Picture: LBC

The dog was destroyed at the scene.

Police said they believe the dog involved was an XL Bully, that the government is taking steps to ban.

A second dog, also an XL Bully, was seized by police.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we will continue to offer them support in any way that we can.

“A full investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of what has happened.

“I would like to reassure the wider community that there is no ongoing risk to them, and officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe those involved were known to each other.

“I would also continue to ask people not to speculate about the incident online, including on social media, while enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference number NP-20231003-0979.