Identity of teen accused of stabbing 15-year-old Elianne Andam at bus stop revealed for the first time

Hassan Sentamu is charged with murdering Elianne Andam. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

The identity of the teenager accused of the bus stop stabbing of 15-year-old student Elianne Andam has been released for the first time as he turns 18.

Hassan Sentamu is charged with murdering Elianne on Wellesley Road, near the Whitgift Centre, at around 8.30am on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

At the time of the stabbing, Sentamu was 17 so could not legally be named.

The teenager pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the schoolgirl's manslaughter on September 27 last year but denied murdering her.

The plea was denied by the prosecution, and a trial has been set for November.

Elianne was stabbed to death near a bus stop on Wellesley Road, Croydon last September while making her way to school.

She was on the way to the independent Old Palace of John Whitgift school and got off to help during the brawl as she was praised for being a "hero".

Elianne Andam was stabbed to death in Croydon. Picture: Getty

A bus driver and passers-by battled to save her but she died on the pavement, despite their efforts and the efforts of paramedics who rushed to the scene.

Witnesses have said the attacker tried to give flowers to his ex-girlfriend on a bus, but they were rejected, and the victim was then stabbed in the neck after she stepped in to protect her friend.

At the time of her death, a church leader read out a statement on behalf of the family, which said: "We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

"And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

"We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers."

Elliane wanted to be a lawyer and was passionate about gymnastics, her family told journalists.

Sentamu, of Croydon, is expected to stand trial for murder from November 25.