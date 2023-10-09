IDF deploys soldiers to Lebanese border after killing ‘armed suspects who infiltrated Israel'

9 October 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 9 October 2023, 17:42

Lebanon has been hit by Israeli shelling.
Lebanon has been hit by Israeli shelling. Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has said it has deployed soldiers to the Lebanese border after killing at least two gunmen who crossed the border into Israel on Monday.

The IDF has been increasing military action since the Israel-Gaza attack started this weekend.

Artillery shelling and gunfire were heard at Lebanon’s southern border with Israel near the town of Dhayra, said a correspondent for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV in a social media post.

Israel’s Army Radio said the location was near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and ZaHajjra.

Israeli forces launch artillery fire towards southern Lebanon from the border zone in northern Israel.
Israeli forces launch artillery fire towards southern Lebanon from the border zone in northern Israel. Picture: Getty

According to a security and local source, a group of men approached the border, with one firing at an Israeli observation post.

An official from the Shiite Muslim group denies any involvement in any operation into Israel.

Officials from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also deny involvement.

The Israeli military released a statement and said its soldiers "killed a number of armed suspects that infiltrated into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory."

"A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area," a spokesperson for the military said in a statement.

A Lebanese girl looks through a shattered glass window after Israeli shelling landed near her house, in Dahaira village, South Lebanon.
A Lebanese girl looks through a shattered glass window after Israeli shelling landed near her house, in Dahaira village, South Lebanon. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said the force was aware of the shooting but did not have further details.

Lebanon’s army has not commented.

During the Israel-Gaza attack, which started on Saturday, over 1,000 people are believed to be dead, including 700 Israelis, 500 Palestinians.

Over ten British people are feared to be dead.

Over 100 people have been taken hostage by Hamas.

