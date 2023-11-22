'Petulant and spoilt beyond belief': I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose slammed after 'over the top' outburst at Fred Sirieix

Nella and Fred clashed during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

By Emma Soteriou

Influencer Nella Rose has been slammed after her "over the top" outburst at Fred Sirieix on I'm A Celebrity.

The 26-year-old got annoyed after Sirieix joked that he was old enough to be her father.

It came just hours after she revealed that she had lost both of her parents.

Misinterpreting the comment, Rose branded the maître d' "disrespectful" adding that she did not want to talk to or be around him.

Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb

"I only allow people to disrespect me once," she said.

As Sirieix tried to offer an apology, Rose cut in and said: "I'm not stupid, you're not going to little girl me, you're not."

Nella Rose rows with Fred on I’m A Celeb

The clash sparked outrage online, with some viewers calling the influencer "vile" and "entitled".

One Twitter user said: "Narcissistic victimhood exemplified."

Another person said: "Sorry but Nella rose has gone way over the top and has been so rude there. Poor Fred was stood apologising to her, what more could he have done for something he never realised he did in the first place."

Nella Rose tells Fred she 'doesn't want to be friends' with him on I'm A Celeb

A third person posted: "Poor Fred!! Nella Rose giving the most over the top reaction in I’m a Celeb history. Vile z-list attention seeker. Let’s get her gone UK!"

A fourth enrage viewer said: "Sat watching I'm A Celeb and that f***ing Nella girl getting upset because Fred said he could be her dad clearly because of the age difference... f*** off you stupid little entitled girl creating problems where there wasn't one."

Someone else added: "Petulant and spoilt beyond belief."