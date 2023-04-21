Indian climber found alive three days after plunging into 300-metre deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Anurag Maloo (L) was discovered in a critical condition three days after plunging into a 300-metre deep crevasse. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A climber has been found alive three days after falling into a 300-metre deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna.

Anurag Maloo, an experienced mountaineer, was discovered in a critical condition by Sherpas who led the rescue operation.

A number of attempts had been made to reach him after he plunged into a deep crack on the mountain, which has the 10th highest peak in the world, on Monday.

Mr Maloo was airlifted to a hospital in the resort town of Pokhara on Thursday, expedition organiser Thaneswar Guragai said.

He is receiving treatment, though his condition is unknown.

Mr Maloo's brother and uncle flew to Nepal from India when they heard he had gone missing.

The climber's parents have always feared for his safety during expeditions, and were overjoyed to hear that he had been recovered alive after unsuccessful attempts to locate him.

Anurag Maloo's condition is currently unknown. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Times, his father Om Prakash Maloo said: “After the first day of the rescue mission, the rescuers came back and threw up their hands, saying they were helpless."

He added: "But my son Ashish was there and he insisted that they keep trying and it’s God’s mercy that they found him,” he added.

Medical and rescue personnel transfer Anurag Maloo from a helicopter after being airlifted to a hospital. Picture: Getty

It comes after well-known Northern Irish climber Noel Hanna lost his life on Annapurna on Monday, after successfully reaching its summit.

Mr Hanna is believed to have died at base camp, his friend Pat Falvy told Irish media news outlet RTE.

Annapurna, dubbed 'killer mountain' has the 10th highest peak in the world. Picture: Alamy

Another Indian climber, who has been named as Baljeet Kaur, became unwell on the same mountain on Monday but managed to survive through the night without supplement bottled oxygen.

Mr Maloo was rescued as the spring mountaineering season begins in the country, which sees hundreds of tourists and local guides coming to the area looking to tackle the mountain's treacherous terrain.