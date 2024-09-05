Indie band English Teacher wins Mercury Prize for This Could Be Texas

5 September 2024, 21:24 | Updated: 5 September 2024, 21:46

Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine, Nicholas Eden and Lewis Whiting of English Teacher
Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine, Nicholas Eden and Lewis Whiting of English Teacher. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Indie band won the coveted award for the best British album of the year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Four-piece indie band English Teacher has won the 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas.

The announcement was made by DJ Jamz Supernova during the award ceremony, which recognises the best British or Irish album of the year, at the Abbey Road Studios, on Thursday evening.

They beat competition from the likes of pop singer Charli XCX, Irish singer CMAT, rising star Cat Burns, and indie outfit The Last Dinner Party.

The band were lost for words after their win and said they “didn’t really plan this far”.

“We just thought we’d make a band,” said singer Lily Fontaine as she paid tribute to her bandmates.

After the announcement, the Mercury Prize judging team said: “This has been a really tough year for the Mercury Prize judges, with the final 12 albums being so reflective of our diverse & rich musical landscape.

Mercury Music Awards 2024 - Arrivals
Mercury Music Awards 2024 - Arrivals. Picture: Getty
English Teacher beat Charli XCX and her album Brat
English Teacher beat Charli XCX and her album Brat. Picture: Getty

"There was so much passion and enthusiasm for each one. In the end, though, we did agree that ‘This Could Be Texas’ by English Teacher stands out for its originality & character.

"A winning lyrical mix of surrealism and social observation, alongside a subtle way of wearing its musical innovations lightly, displays a fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format. ‘This Could Be Texas’ reveals new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic.

"The Mercury Prize was set up to celebrate the album as an artistic format in its own right and all the judges agreed that this charismatic body of work deserves to be the 2024 Mercury Prize Album of the Year.”

The other shortlisted albums were:

  • Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?
  • BERWYN - Who Am I
  • Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown
  • Cat Burns - Early Twenties
  • Charli XCX - Brat
  • CMAT - Crazymad, for Me
  • Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
  • corto.alto - Bad With Names
  • Ghetts - On Purpose, with Purpose
  • Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud
  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden enters guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after gun conviction

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden

Joe Biden's son Hunter pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Colt Gray

First picture of 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect Colt Gray

Melania Trump

Melania Trump teases bombshell tell-all memoir and promises to reveal 'the truth'

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair believes peace in the Middle East felt more achievable when he was in office

Tony Blair believes peace in the Middle East is 'further away' now than when he was in office

A man in a dark suit and a woman with blonde hair

Prosecutors object as Hunter Biden proposes entering plea to avoid tax trial

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (AP Photo)

Trump wants to create a government efficiency commission led by Elon Musk

Jenny Hastings, the wife of Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings, is currently missing

Family of former Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings 'absolutely heartbroken' as wife Jenny confirmed missing after wild swimming
Moon

Tiny glass beads suggest Moon had active volcanoes when dinosaurs roamed Earth

Exclusive
Claire Coutinho cast doubt on Ed Miliband's energy plans

Shadow Energy Secretary casts doubt on Ed Miliband's GB Energy plans, after bill passes vote

A car stuck in a flooded underpass

Man missing as torrential rains flood northern Italy

Ex-Maj Gen Roddis is a former commanding officer of The Highlanders, Royal Regiment of Scotland

Former army general avoids jail after admitting 'disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind'

Molly-Mae visited a bridal shop in a recent vlog

Molly-Mae Hague goes wedding dress shopping just weeks after split from Tommy Fury

Andrew Tate in a car

Romanian prosecutors lose appeal to jail Andrew Tate

The houses are set to be built on this plot of land, near a local tourist hotspot

Community council calls for English speakers to be banned from Welsh housing development

Police officers patrol after police fired shots at a suspicious person near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history in Munich, Germany

Police say suspect killed in police shootout in Munich was Austrian teenager

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
x

US clothing brand threatens London clothing company 'Brixton Streetwear' with legal action over name
Ex-Maj Gen Roddis is a former commanding officer of The Highlanders, Royal Regiment of Scotland

Major General drunkenly touched and kissed woman, court martial hears

Germany could take over the Rwanda asylum seeker plan

Germany wants to send migrants to Rwanda in facilities paid for by the UK, after scheme scrapped by Labour
Former talk show host Jeremy Kyle leaves court after giving evidence in the inquest into the death of Steve Dymond, who is believed to have killed himself seven days after filming

Jeremy Kyle says he 'de-escalated’ audience tension at inquest into guest Steve Dymond’s death amid lie detector claims
Three men in dark suits and a woman with blonde hair

Hunter Biden arrives at court for tax trial months after his gun conviction

Bottles of Ricard

Pastis-maker Pernod Ricard scraps sponsorship of PSG after protests in Marseille

File photo dated 29/03/23 of a view of RAF Scampton, in Lincoln.

Plans to house asylum seekers in former Dambusters base RAF Scampton axed, Home Office says
Stephen Chamberlain (left) Mike Lynch (right)

Mike Lynch's business partner Stephen Chamberlain's cause of death revealed

Gisele Pelicot has taken to the stand to testify about her experiences at the hands of her husband Dominique

Wife drugged by husband and 'raped by dozens of men' says she was 'assaulted by HIV-positive suspect'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit