'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'

12 September 2023, 13:41 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 14:05

The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down
Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales appeared in public with a hand injury as she arrived at a prison to speak to inmates struggling with addiction.

Wearing a navy suit as she toured HMP High Down in Surrey, Kate had two fingers strapped together during the visit, which she injured while on a trampoline.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said it was a “small injury” and “nothing serious.”

The Princess of Wales injured her fingers in a fall at home while trampolining
Picture: Alamy

It is understood she suffered a fall while trampolining at home with her children.

She has previously spoken about how she uses a trampoline to keep fit.

Speaking in January to the England’s wheelchair rugby league team, she said: “It's running around after the children - I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school."

The Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust, arrives for a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey
Picture: Alamy

She was touring HMP High Down in Surrey ahead of Addiction Awareness Week to hear about the efforts of The Forward Trust she supports as patron.

The theme of this year's Addiction Awareness Week is "Everybody Knows Somebody", which aims to highlight the vast array of people across society who are affected by addiction.

Kate toured HMP High Down in Surrey ahead of Addiction Awareness Week
Picture: Alamy

The princess will shadow a family during a normal visit, starting with the security procedures that must be followed before visitors are allowed to enter the institution, a Category C men's prison and young offender institution housing around 1,100 prisoners.

She will hear about the impact this has on families and will learn about the recent efforts HMP High Down has put into practice to make the experience more positive for children in particular.

Kate had to strap up her fingers after the playtime injury in their Windsor garden
Picture: Alamy

Later serving prisoners working with The Forward Trust will discuss with Kate their experiences and the support they are receiving from the charity and prison.

The Forward Trust delivers a range of services at HMP High Down, tailored to meet the needs of the men who reside there.

They include The Bridge, an intensive abstinence-based programme, Stepping Stones, a low to medium intensity intervention for those whose alcohol or drug consumption is at harmful or dependent levels, and Family Ties, a course of workshops focused on restoring healthy communication and trust between loved ones.

Before leaving Kate will visit The Clink, an on-site restaurant which trains prisoners in hospitality, where she will meet with former prisoners and Forward Trust alumni.

