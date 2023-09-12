Smiling Andrew Flintoff joins England training session after watching Ashes 'incognito' following Top Gear crash

By Danielle DeWolfe

Andrew Flintoff broke cover to join England's latest training session in London this week, as it was revealed the ex-cricketer watched the Ashes series 'incognito' following his near-fatal Top Gear crash.

The former England international was spotted working with the team ahead of the third one-day international against New Zealand at Lord's on Friday.

Flintoff, 45, could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear as he joined the England cricket squad at The Oval in London, chatting jovially with batsman Jonny Bairstow.

It's one of the first times the cricketer-turned-presenter has been spotted following his near-fatal Top Gear crash while driving a three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car at the Dunsold Park Aerodrome.

It follows the news Flintoff snuck 'incognito' into England's Ashes series against Australia this summer, spending time in the ground's back offices as a guest of England managing director Rob Key.

The former all-rounder appeared in good spirits, wearing sunglasses and a bucket hat in a bid to shield his facial injuries from prying eyes.

It was one of Flintoff's first appearances since his dramatic accident while filming Top Gear in December, with cuts and scarring visible around his nose and mouth.

Taking his turn to bowl in the nets, the father-of-four remains one of the sport's greatest all-rounders, leading the team to victory alongside Michael Vaughn at the 2005 Ashes series.

The sighting follows the news the star quit his job as a Top Gear presenter following the accident, with the BBC subsequently cancelling the latest series of the show.

Top Gear's future still hangs in the balance.

Flintoff is set to start work on the cricket docu-series, Field of Dreams, in the coming months.

The star has also been working alongside the team as a 'passion project' in recent months, while recovering from his injuries.

Injured England star Jofra Archer also joined the training session, boosting England's World Cup hopes ahead of the tournament.