Stripped to a shell: Inside of Captain Tom's daughter's spa revealed as demolishers rip roof off complex

Demolishers start ripping the roof off Captain Tom's daughter's spa. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A shell is all that remains of Captain Tom's daughter's spa after demolishers started ripping the roof off the £200,000 complex.

New photos show a wing of the unauthorised building in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, with no roof or flooring while building materials are piled up to one side of the building.

The demolition is said to have left the Covid fundraising hero's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore 'humiliated'.

One local, whose home overlooks the spa, said: "It is a humiliation for Hannah. I think she thought she could get away with it. I wonder if they will move when it is all over."

Work continues to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

Last week Captain Tom's prized possessions were seen being cleared out of the building, including his Guinness Book of Records certificate, paintings, and a model aircraft.

His daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and her husband, Colin, had lost an appeal against an order to remove the building in the grounds of their £1.2m home after a hearing in October.

They were initially given permission to put up a 'Captain Tom Foundation Building' but instead opted for a larger structure with a spa pool.

They were given three months to demolish it, with the deadline being February 7.

Hannah Ingram-Moore was ordered to tear down the spa after losing a planning appeal. Picture: Alamy

Demolition and dismantling experts C. Jackson and Sons of Bedford appear to have been employed to do the work. Their van has been parked up outside the property in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Neighbour Jilly Bozdogan, 70, said this week: "The tiles are coming off fast and furious. I am glad they are finally getting on with it. It has been a long drawn-out saga.

"My garden backs onto it and it is an eyesore. I have had to plant trees to try to block it out."

Lesley Gough said: "Captain Tom was so popular. His legacy has got lost. He did all those good things and people aren't talking about that anymore."

It comes as a company run by Captain Tom Moore's daughter has seen the value of its assets plunge by more than £145,000 over the last year.

Captain Tom raised nearly £40m for NHS charities during the coronavirus pandemic as he walked laps of his garden.He went on to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth and died in 2021 aged 100.

His family set up the Captain Tom Foundation, but it is due to close after a Charity Commission probe is concluded.

It launched a statutory inquiry into the charity last year over decisions that "may have generated a significant profit" for a company run by the couple.