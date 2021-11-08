Eco mob compares not acting on climate change to 'letting the Nazis and Holocaust happen'

Insulate Britain compared inaction on climate change to letting the Nazis take power. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Eco protesters have compared those who do not act on climate change to people who failed to resist Nazi Germany and the Holocaust.

Insulate Britain, which has enraged motorists in weeks of protests as they blocked major roads, said people who are "silent" on environmental causes will go down in history as "bystanders".

They compared it to those who were "passive" when Adolf Hitler's regime took power, which led to the deaths of millions between the Nazis' persecutions and war.

Insulate Britain said in a tweet: "Those who know and are silent now will be known as bystanders, just as those amongst the general population in Germany who were passive and indifferent to the rise of Nazi Germany and the escalating persecution that culminated in the Holocaust."

It followed with the hashtag "save lives".

#InsulateBritain

The group demands all of Britain's homes be insulated by 2030, for environmental and economic reasons.

Its activists have spent recent weeks gluing themselves to major roads, and previously they blocked the Port of Dover and ran out onto traffic on the busy M25.

They have enraged drivers, who have started hauling them off the road and angrily remonstrating with protesters.

Insulate Britain has pledged to continue until the Government acts.

Last week, the group blocked roads outside Parliament, which House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle described as "totally unacceptable" as he claimed the activists were "interfering with democracy".

Almost 500 injunctions designed to curb the group's protesting have been served on its members, with transport secretary Grant Shapps previously saying a temporary ban keeping them off major roads had been granted.

Previously, the Archbishop of Canterbury had to apologise for comparing climate change to the Holocaust.

He compared the failure to act to world leaders dealing with Hitler's rise in the 1930s.

"I unequivocally apologise for the words I used when trying to emphasise the gravity of the situation facing us at COP26. It's never right to make comparisons with the atrocities brought by the Nazis, and I'm sorry for the offence caused to Jews by these words," he said.