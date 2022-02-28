'Atlas of human suffering': Stark warning to humanity issued in major climate change report

28 February 2022, 15:08

The report warns some of the impacts of climate change are already irreversible
The report warns some of the impacts of climate change are already irreversible. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Secretary-General for the UN has warned of "an atlas of human suffering" after a new climate change report said humanity may miss a "brief and rapidly closing window" to secure a liveable and sustainable future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The landmark report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said climate change was already causing widespread loss and damage to lives, livelihoods, homes and natural habitats - and that some of the impacts were already irreversible.

It also warned more severe effects were still to come as nature and humans are pushed to the limits of their ability to adapt to rising temperatures.

The "dire warning" highlighted the grave and mounting threat global warming poses to physical and mental health, cities and coastal communities, food and water supplies, and wildlife across the world - and said any further delays to curb emissions and adapt mean humanity will miss a "brief and rapidly closing window" to secure a liveable future.

The assessment is the second in a series of three reports from the IPCC in the latest review of climate science, which take place every seven years or so for governments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report as "an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership", warning that nearly half of humanity is in the climate danger zone and many ecosystems are at the point of no return.

Read more: Tube strike: Last-ditch talks ahead of Tuesday's walkout by 10,000 TfL staff

Read more: Storm Eunice: 'Very lucky' no one hurt as huge 400-year-old oak destroys part of home

Hans-Otto Portner, co-chairman of the team that produced the report, said: "The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human wellbeing and the health of the planet.

"Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future."

IPCC chairman Hoesung Lee said: "This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction.

"It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our wellbeing and a healthy planet."

He added: "It emphasises the urgency of immediate and more ambitious action to address climate risks.

"Half measures are no longer an option."

The report looks at the existing and future effects of climate change, efforts and limits to adapt to rising temperatures and vulnerable communities and natural systems.

It finds that climate change caused by humans has led to increasing heat and heatwaves, rising sea levels, floods, wildfires, heatwaves and drought, causing death, food and water scarcity, and migration.

Health impacts have been felt worldwide: people have died and suffered illness from extreme heat, diseases have emerged in new areas, there has been an increase in cholera, and worsening mental health, with trauma inflicted by floods, storms and loss of livelihoods.

Global warming has caused substantial damage and increasingly irreversible losses to natural systems, such as mass die-offs of corals and trees, and the first climate-driven species extinctions.

Read more: 'Show this to Putin': Horror of the child victims of the Ukraine war

Read more: Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say

Different weather extremes are happening at the same time, causing "cascading" effects that are increasingly hard to manage.

The report also warns of the closeness of irreversible "tipping points" where melting of ice sheets in Antarctica, thawing of permanently frozen areas of the Arctic, or the loss of Amazon rainforest become unstoppable.

Some 3.3 billion to 3.6 billion people live in situations where they are highly vulnerable to climate change, the report warns.

The consequences of global warming, which has reached 1.1C above pre-industrial levels already, are not felt evenly around the world, with countries in sub-Saharan Africa and small island states among the most at risk.

But even in the UK and Europe people face coastal and inland flooding, heat extremes, damage to habitats, water scarcity and loss of crop production, as well as knock-on effects on food supplies and prices.

Read more: Dozens killed in mass shelling of Ukraine's second city as peace talks continue

Read more: SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims

There will be "unavoidable increases" in climate hazards in the next two decades with global warming of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the bleak 35-page summary for policymakers says.

Letting temperatures climb above that, even temporarily, will lead to additional severe impacts, with the risks increasing more quickly at lower temperatures than previously thought.

Accelerating efforts to adapt to climate change - which are currently patchy and insufficient - is urgently needed.

But the report warns there are limits to how much people and nature can cope with, becoming more limited at 1.5C of warming, and impossible in some regions at 2C, making curbing emissions to limit temperature rises also crucial.

The report was released after its summary was approved line by line in a process involving representatives of 195 governments and scientists, which overran by a day as delegates continued to haggle over the text.

Its publication comes just over 100 days after world leaders agreed new efforts to limit warming and to deliver finance for adaptation at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, calls for adequate funding to help those most at risk.

Read more: Oxfordshire council bans meat and dairy at official events opting for vegan meals only

Watch: UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

Safeguarding nature, including conserving 30-50 per cent of the world's land, freshwater and sea habitat, will reduce carbon and climate impacts, as well as protecting wildlife and the natural systems people rely on for food and water.

The report sets out what can be done to adapt to rising temperatures, from restoring wetlands and avoiding building in flood plains, to planting more trees in cities for cooling, and nature-friendly farming and more plant-based diets to reduce pressure on land.

But it warns against "maladaptation" - efforts to adapt such as hard sea walls which can cause more problems - and geoengineering schemes that could cause a host of new risks.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Khakiv has been hit with Russian shells, despite ongoing peace talks

Putin resorts to banned 'cluster bombs' to slaughter civilians in Ukraine’s second city

Breaking
Priti Patel has announced a further 100,000 Ukrainians can seek sanctuary in the UK.

UK to offer 100,000 more Ukrainians sanctuary amid Russian invasion, Home Sec says

Russian media sites appeared to have been hacked in a cyber attack by Anonymous.

Anonymous hacks Russian TV and news agencies to broadcast 'truth from the frontlines'

The Snake Island defenders were taken prisoner by the Russians

Snake Island heroes who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ captured

Economic trouble caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine

Petrol prices hit record of 151p per litre as cost to fill up average car soars to £83.19

Liz Truss's comments were singled out by the Kremlin

Words of mass destruction: Truss vs Putin after Russia issues nuclear threat

Tube strikes will bring the London Underground to a halt on Tuesday and Thursday

Tube strike: Last-ditch talks ahead of Tuesday's walkout by 10,000 TfL staff

The harrowing photo highlights the child victims of the Ukraine conflict. Schoolgirl, Polina, right also died

'Show this to Putin': Horror of the child victims of the Ukraine war

Live
Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet on the border of Belarus today

Live updates: Ukraine meets for peace talks with Russia on Belarusian border

The rouble has crashed following financial sanctions from the West.

Russian rouble crashes due to sanctions as UK cracks down on oligarchs' 'dirty money'

The Defence Secretary said Brit civilian's shouldn't try to go and fight

Defence sec clashes with Liz Truss as he tells untrained Brits not to fight in Ukraine

Exclusive
The Government is expected to force its MPs to vote against amendments that would crackdown on “sex-for-rent” predators

Exclusive: Government to vote against plans to make 'sex for rent' a specific offence

Anastasia Lenna, Ukraine’s 2015 representative in the Miss Grand International beauty contest, has joined the Ukraine army to fight Russian troops.

'Invaders will die': Former Miss Ukraine joins fight to defend her country from Russia

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Putin's nuclear threats were rhetoric

Putin's nuclear threat is 'rhetoric', says Defence Sec as Ukraine faces critical 24 hours

England won't play Russia in any international fixtures for the "foreseeable future", the FA has announced.

England to boycott Russia fixtures amid ongoing Ukraine invasion, FA says

Exclusive
Taras Chaban, a Ukrainian who is leaving tomorrow with a van full of humanitarian supplies to drive it across the Polish border.

'The world is behind us': Ukrainian to drive supplies across border to help his homeland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees
A Russian armoured personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Marienko Andrew/AP)

Dozens wounded in clashes in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in the Gomel region, Belarus (Sergei Kholodiin/AP)

Talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates as war continues
An armoured car in Donetsk

Quiet night in Ukrainian capital as Russia orders nuclear forces on high alert
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Turkey opposition parties vow to restore parliamentary power and curb presidency
A Russian Blackjack bomber (MoD/PA)

Russian nuclear forces on high alert following Vladimir Putin order
Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russian attack, UN says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine presidential office/AP)

Ukrainian president says 16 children have been killed in Russian offensive
The US Capitol dome is seen through a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Face coverings made optional ahead of Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address
Two people embrace at an airport

Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need to isolate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says
'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns

'Utterly draconian' Borders Bill 'slams the door' on Ukrainian refugees, activist warns
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin

'Cold, cruel, brutal, ruthless gangster': Andrew Pierce obliterates Vladimir Putin
'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police