Iranian man who inspired Tom Hanks film The Terminal dies in airport he lived in for 18 years

13 November 2022, 08:00

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired The Terminal, has died
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired The Terminal, has died. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

An Iranian man who inspired the classic Tom Hanks film The Terminal has died at Charles de Gaulle airport, where he lived for almost 20 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mehran Karimi Nasseri suffered a heart attack at Terminal 2F in the Parisian airport on Saturday.

He lived in Terminal 1 between 1988 and 2006, at first because he did not have residency papers, and then out of choice.

Mr Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, would sleep on a red plastic bench, socialise with airport staff and shower in facilities for employees.

Nicknamed Lord Alfred, he would pass the time by reading magazines, people watching and writing in his diary.

Mr Nasseri inspired The Terminal
Mr Nasseri inspired The Terminal. Picture: Getty

His unusual residency inspired the 2004 Steven Spielberg film, in which Mr Hanks played a character based on Mr Nasseri's plight. However, that character is instead an Eastern European man who is unable to return due to an overnight revolution in his homeland.

Read more: Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

Mr Nasseri had returned to the airport to live there again in recent weeks.

He was born in Soleiman, Iran, when it was under British control, then studied in the UK from 1974 but was imprisoned for protesting against the shah, the then-ruler of Iran, on his return.

Tom Hanks starred on a character based on Mr Nasseri in The Terminal
Tom Hanks starred on a character based on Mr Nasseri in The Terminal. Picture: Getty
Mr Nasseri lived at Charles de Gaulle for nearly 20 years
Mr Nasseri lived at Charles de Gaulle for nearly 20 years. Picture: Getty

He was expelled without a passport and began travelling Europe seeking for asylum.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees gave him credentials but Mr Nasseri claimed his briefcase holding the papers was stolen in Paris.

When he was arrested by police, they found they were unable to deport him as he had no official documents.

Read more: King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

He began living at Charles de Gaulle in August 1988. He was finally given refugee papers but was apprehensive to leave the airport, staying for years until going to hospital in 2006 and finally moving to a shelter in Paris.

Doctors became concerned about his wellbeing at the shelter, though, while a friend who worked at the airport compared him to prisoners who are unable to live outside of jail.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Trump-backed candidates did not perform as well as he would have hoped

Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Carolynne Hunter (left) and Kate Winslet (right)

Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

The Royals have led the nation's tributes to the war dead

Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Around 100 migrants are thought to have arrived today

Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

Some care homes refuse to accept visitors, despite the lifting of restrictions

Care homes will be 'forced' to take visitors under new government plans

Noah McAleese was remembered as a "beloved grandson"

Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

King Charles will pay the workers from his personal income

King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

New Banksys popped up in Ukraine

Banksy in Ukraine: New work by mystery artist appears in destroyed buildings near Kyiv

Jombla has been convicted of rape and ABH

Man repeatedly rapes and beats woman with mobility issues in horrific London attack

Fears have grown about the damage to a key dam near Kherson

Fears Putin could unleash 'water apocalypse' on liberated Kherson after chunks of key dam 'deliberately destroyed'

Dugin has blasted the defeat in Kherson

'Putin's brain' quotes chilling story about king being killed in threat at Russian despot after Kherson surrender

Dominic Raab faced accusations about his behaviour to staff and 'throwing a Pret salad around'

Upset Ministry of Justice staff accuse Raab of hurling Pret salad during tirade about briefings

Shaun Pinner will join veterans at the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall

'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

Plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Council humiliated after plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police release CCTV in hunt for woman who left 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian troops have moved out of Kherson

Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night

Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'
Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Elon Musk has warned staff bankruptcy could be on the cards

Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

The NHS is experiencing an acute staffing shortage

'Infuriating': NHS hospitals spending an eye-watering £2,500 for a single nurse's shift, as staffing shortages spiral
David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted eight offences under the official secrets act

Disgruntled security guard faces jail after admitting spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin
It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death
The ring is more than 2,000 years old

'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out
Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit