Irish-Israeli woman, 22, missing after Hamas attack on music festival confirmed dead

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti has died following an attack by Hamas in Israel, the Irish government has confirmed.

Ms Damti had been missing since Saturday when she was attending the Supernova music festival near the Gaza border in southern Israel.

Her family have paid tribute to Ms Damti, with her sistering describing her as "our angel, our flower. Kim my blood. Who was murdered by the cursed terrorists."

Her death has been described as "senseless and barbaric" by the Irish Premier Leo Varadkar.

"As a nation we are united in mourning for Kim Damti. This vibrant young Irish-Israeli woman was struck down in her prime, with her adult life ahead of her," he said.

"Her death, and the deaths of more than a thousand other citizens of Israel and from around the world, was senseless and barbaric.

"Kim gave happiness and joy to her family and those around her. As we learn of her death, we pause to think of her, her family in Israel and Ireland and of all those now grieving in countless other nations."

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said he had spoken with her family.

"It is with immense sadness that I learnt this evening that Kim Damti's death has been confirmed," he said.

"When news reached us over the weekend that an Irish citizen was one of the many hundreds missing after the repugnant terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel, we hoped against hope that she would be found safely. The news that this hope has now been extinguished is devastating.

"Anyone looking at the photo of Kim in the media over the last few days will have been struck by the radiance and energy in her expression; a young 22-year-old woman with a whole life ahead of her, full of promise. For anyone to lose a child is devastating. To lose a child in such circumstances is indescribable.

"On my behalf and on behalf of the Government and people of Ireland, I convey our heartfelt condolences to Kim's family in Ireland and in Israel. We are with them in their grief. I spoke with Kim's family earlier this evening and expressed this to them.

"Our thoughts remain with all the families of those who have died, who are injured or who are missing in the wake of these terrible events. May her memory be a blessing."