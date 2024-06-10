Terrifying moment sex predator, 25, chases schoolgirl, 15, down empty street before attacking her

Man jailed for sexual assaults across Birmingham

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the terrifying moment a sex predator chases a 15-year-old schoolgirl down a street before attacking her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Irtiza Abbas, 25, was jailed for two years after he sexually assaulted a teenager, 15, and woman, 22, in Birmingham earlier this year.

He followed a 15-year-old schoolgirl as she walked home in the Perry Barr area on April 16.

Police have released footage of the predator as they fear Abbas may have targeted other women who are yet to come forward.

Footage shows Abbas looking around to make sure nobody is nearby as he chases after the girl before assaulting her.

The 15-year-old girl called her father who was fortunately driving nearby and able to pick her up. They drove around the area in search of Abbas.

After spotting him, the father attempted to apprehend the predator but he fled the scene.

Dashcam footage shows the moment Abbas runs down the residential street before he escapes the father and his daughter.

It came after he assaulted a woman, 22, on January 16.

Read more: Aerial photos show how close Dr Michael Mosley was to rescue as autopsy suggests tragic ‘final rest’ yards from safety

Read more: Twenty Barclays branches smashed up by Palestine activists who claim bank is 'funding Israel'

Abbas was jailed for two years. Picture: West Midlands Police

He followed the 22-year-old woman, who had been walking on her own, near Aston University until he was able to make sure nobody was nearby and then grabbed and assaulted her.

Police pieced together CCTV footage linking the two assaults and Abbas was arrested on April 22.

He denied two counts of sexual assault initially but later pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court and was jailed for two years last Friday.

The investigating officer, Detective Inspector Joe Davenport, said: "We strongly believe due to the nature of the offences that Abbas may have committed more offences.

"CCTV has shown him lingering on the streets and carefully selecting his victims. He would follow them to make sure they were on their own before he struck.

"Although he's pleaded guilty to two offences there's a real timeline gap and we have really strong suspicions that he may have offended again and again.

"Thanks to the support of the victims and their bravery and our teams’ efforts in tracing every single piece of CCTV that we could, we've managed to take a serial offender and a potentially dangerous man, whose offences were deliberate, methodical and repeated, off the streets of Birmingham.

"If anyone feels that something similar has happened to them and that they've not come forward before, we'd ask them to reconsider. Please contact me or one of my team and we promise that we will take your account seriously."

West Midlands Police are encouraging more victims to come forward by contacting by calling 101 or visiting the Live Chat function on their website and quoting crime number 20/412643/24.