Chilling moment Hamas leader barely flinches as he’s told his three sons have been killed in Israeli air strike

Hamas leader barely reacts to news of sons and grandchildren dying in airstrike

By Kit Heren

The leader of Hamas has been filmed barely reacting as it was revealed to him that three of his sons had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the terrorist group, said that his sons were given the "honour" of "martyrdom", adding that their blood was "not dearer than the blood of our people."

He was filmed being told of the deaths of his family members during a visit to a hospital for injured Palestinians in Qatar.

In a pained voice, an aide tells him that his sons Hazem, Mohammed and Amir had been killed, along with their children.

But Haniyeh barely seemed to react to the news, saying only: "God rest their souls."

Asked if they should end their visit, Haniyeh says: "'No, why? Let's continue."

Read more: Joe Biden warns of imminent 'significant attack' by Iran on Israel, as he vows US support is 'ironclad'

Read more: 'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Picture: Alamy

Haniyeh later confirmed "the martyrdom of my three sons and some of my grandchildren."

He added: "Through the blood of the martyrs and the pain of the injured, we create hope, we create the future, we create independence and freedom for our people and our nation."

Hazem, Mohammed and Amir Haniyeh are said to have been killed in a drone strike near the Hati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Israel says that all three were Hamas operatives, and were "en route to carry out terror activity in the area of central Gaza" when they were killed.

Hazem, Ameer and Mohammed Saniyeh. Picture: Social media

Hamas has claimed that four of their children, called Mona, Amal, Khaled and Razan, were also killed. Israel has not commented on the claim.

Qatar-resident Haniyeh has 13 children. He said that around 60 of his family members have been killed so far since the start of the conflict.

He said that Israel is "driven by the spirit of revenge".

Haniyeh said: "'I am grateful to God for the honour he has given me in the deaths of three of my children and a few of my grandchildren.

"My sons were awarded this honour. They remained with our Palestinian people in Gaza, did not leave and did not run.

He added: "The blood of my sons is not dearer than the blood of our people."

Onlookers check the car in which three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed in an Israeli air strike. Picture: Getty

Israel and Hamas have been urged to agree a ceasefire, to release hostages and allow more aid to get into Gaza.

Haniyeh said that the strike on his family would not put pressure on Hamas to change its negotiating stance.

He said: "The enemy will be delusional if it thinks that targeting my sons, at the climax of the negotiations and before the movement sends its response, will push Hamas to change its position."

Haniyeh added: "Their pure blood is for the liberation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and we will continue to march on our road, and will not hesitate and will not falter.

"With their blood, we bring about hope, a future and freedom for our people and our cause."

Rishi Sunak defended the UK's decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

It comes as Joe Biden warned that Iran is preparing a "significant attack" on Israel in retaliation for an air strike on its embassy in Syria that killed two senior generals.

Mr Biden said during a speech on Wednesday: "We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant attack on Israel.

"Our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.

"We say it again, ironclad, and we're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Mr Biden said