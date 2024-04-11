Joe Biden warns of imminent 'significant attack' by Iran on Israel, as he vows US support is 'ironclad'

Joe Biden has spoken out in the face of an imminent threat from Iran to Israel. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Joe Biden has vowed that the US' support for Israel remains "ironclad", as Iran prepares to launch an attack in response to the Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

The US believes Israel was responsible for the attack on the consulate, which killed two senior Iranian generals, among others.

Israel has not openly taken responsibility for the strike, but Iran has said that it considers Israel responsible.

The US has said it did not have any prior knowledge of the attack, but has promised to back Israel in the face of Iranian threats.

Iran is involved in the current regional conflicts with Israel by proxy, as it funds Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

Mr Biden said during a speech on Wednesday: "We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant attack on Israel.

"Our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.

"We say it again, ironclad, and we're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Mr Biden said.

The US is Israel's most important backer, but Mr Biden has urged a ceasefire in the war in Gaza because of the high level of civilian casualties.

Rishi Sunak defended the UK's decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Separately, the UK's Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Wednesday: "Britain stands with our allies, crucially, including the United States, we stand up for Israel’s right to self-defence."

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei vowed revenge on Israel in a sermon marking the end of Ramadan.

He said: “When they attack the consulate, it is as if they have attacked our soil.

"The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and it shall be."

Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers his sermon during the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran. Picture: Alamy

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said Iran would be hit with a “powerful response in its territory” if it struck on Israeli soil.

He added: “In this war, we are being attacked from more than one front … from different directions,” he said.

“Any enemy that tries to attack us will first of all be met with a strong defence. But we will know how to react very quickly with a decisive offensive action against the territory of whoever attacks our territory, no matter where it is, in the entire Middle East."

It comes as Israel killed three sons of one of Hamas' top leaders in an air strike on Wednesday.