Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran, security minister says, as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'

15 April 2024, 18:23 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 18:56

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'
Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Israel must show it is "prepared to go berserk" on Iran the country's security minister has said, as Rishi Sunak urged Benjamin Netanyahu to exercise "restraint" to avoid a crisis in the Middle East.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement released on Sunday evening following Iran's drone and missile attack, Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said: "Ideas of containment and moderation are the perceptions that ended on Oct 7".

It comes as the EU warned the Middle East is standing "on the edge of a cliff," with Rishi Sunak noting Iran sought to "plunge the Middle into a new crisis" with its attack, as he urged "all sides to show restraint".

The statement bore reference to the deadly October 7 Hamas terror attack, with the security minister suggesting a show of force was needed by Israel in response.

"To create a deterrent in the Middle East, Israel has got to show that it is prepared to go berserk,' he explained.

Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'
Israel must show it is 'prepared to go berserk' on Iran security minister says as Rishi Sunak urges 'restraint'. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Monday Mr Sunak said Iran - "a despotic regime" - had "shown its true colours" with its barrage of over 300 missiles and drones, and was "intent on sowing chaos in their own backyard".

The Prime Minister told MPs that the "fallout for regional security and the toll on Israeli citizens would have been catastrophic" if the attack had been successful.

Mr Sunak also warned that Iran's nuclear programme has "never been more advanced than it is today and threatens international peace and security".

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and at least 120 ballistic missiles in an assault that set off air raid sirens across the country.

By Sunday morning Tehran said the attack was over and Israel reopened its air space having said it had intercepted along with its allies 99% of the projectiles launched towards its territory.

Read more: Lord Cameron urges Israel to ‘take the win,' don't retaliate and focus on defeating Hamas after Iran’s ‘double defeat’

Read more: Nick Ferrari puts David Cameron on the spot: 'Why can't the RAF shoot down drones over Ukraine like they do Israel?'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on Monday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The assault came in response to a strike widely blamed on Israel on an Iranian consular building in Syria earlier this month, which killed two Iranian generals.

Israel said on Sunday evening that it had approved offensive and defensive military actions after Iran's attack, without giving more details.

Mr Sunak said on Monday that the UK and other allies "want to see calmer heads prevail", adding that "we are directing all our diplomatic efforts to that end."

He said that he would "shortly be speaking to Israel's prime minister Netanyahu to express our solidarity with Israel in the face of this attack, and to discuss how we can prevent further escalation."

Mr Sunak reiterated that the UK, along with other allies, took part in defending Israel, destroying several drones and providing "important intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance support". The UK is also moving more RAF aircraft to the region.

Watch again: David Cameron speaks to Nick Ferrari

The Prime Minister told the Commons that there were three key steps in returning the Middle East to peace.

"First we must uphold regional security against hostile actors including in the Red Sea, and we must ensure Israel's security - that is non-negotiable," he said. "It is a fundamental condition for peace in the region. In the face of threats like we saw this weekend, Israel has our full support.

"Second we must invest more deeply in the two state solution, that is what we have been doing over the past six months, including working closely with the Palestinian authority so that when the time comes they can provide more effective governance for Gaza and the West Bank.

"It is significant that other regional partners actually help to prevent a much worse attack over the weekend, it reminds us how important the attempts to normalise relations between Israel and its neighbours really are, and it holds out precious hope for the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Picture: Alamy

"Third, the conflict in Gaza must end, Hamas which is backed by Iran started this war, they wanted not just to kill and murder but to destabilise the whole region."

Mr Sunak also paid tribute to the three British aid workers who were among seven killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The PM said that Iran's attack was part of a growing trend of threats to global security.

He told MPs: "Saturday's attack was the act not of the people but of a despotic regime and it is emblematic of the dangers that we face today. The links between such regimes are growing: Tel Aviv was not the only target of Iranian drones on Saturday - Putin was also launching them at Kyiv."

He continued: "Who was the sole voice speaking up for Iran yesterday, seeking to justify their actions? Russia. The threats to stability are growing, not just in the Middle East but everywhere. and we are meeting those threats time after time with British forces at the forefront."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in response to Mr Sunak that he welcomed the actions of the RAF in helping defend Israel.

He told MPs: "There can be no doubt that the attack perpetrated by Iran over the weekend has left the world a more dangerous place.

"It must be wholly condemned by all, but we must also be clear that a full-scale conflict in the Middle East is in no one's interest.

This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows flares from explosions in the sky over Jerusalem as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran.
This photo taken on April 14, 2024 shows flares from explosions in the sky over Jerusalem as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts missiles and drones from Iran. Picture: Alamy

"It is a path that can only lead to more bloodshed and instability."

Labour and former Conservative Home Secretary Suella Braverman both called for the government to proscribe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Ms Braverman called the IRGC "the world's chief sponsor of terrorism".

She asked Mr Sunak: "We have proscribed Hamas, we have proscribed Hezbollah. Prime minister, why don't we put the UK's national security first by now proscribing the IRGC?"

Mr Sunak said that he would not comment on "potential proscription decisions", adding that the government understands the threat that Iran poses, and has "taken measures to counter it at home and around the world".

Mr Sunak and Sir Keir's comments come after David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, also pushed to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

Lord Cameron told Nick Ferrari on LBC on Monday morning that Iran's attack was “almost a total failure".

"Iran has suffered a double defeat,” he said. "As Biden said, take the win and focus now on Hamas."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mideast Tensions Key Events

Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike

Tzipi Hotovely warned that the UK could be the next target of Iran without deterrence

‘We want deterrence, not revenge’: Israel’s ambassador to the UK warns Iran ‘won’t hesitate to attack London'

A moment's silence has been held 35 years on from the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool falls silent to mark 35th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster as 97 balloons released in memory of victims

Maryland-Bridge-Collapse

Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse ‘had apparent electrical issues’

Trump-Hush Money

Prosecutors seek Trump fine over social media posts they say violate gag order

France Sudan Conference

World donors pledge more than two billion euros in aid for war-stricken Sudan

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Climate NOAA Coral Bleaching

Scientists say coral reefs around the world are experiencing mass bleaching

Donald Trump

Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in historic hush money trial

The attacker is 15, police say

Teenager arrested after Sydney church stabbing, as police officer's jaw broken in 'riots'

Angry crowds gather outside Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Sydney following a stabbing

'Riot' breaks out after second Sydney stabbing with church goers holding attacker 'captive'

Rishi Sunak condemned Iran's actions

Rishi Sunak says Iran sought to 'plunge the Middle East into new crisis' with Israel attack as he urges 'restraint'

Supreme Court Thomas

Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session with no explanation

Una Crown pictured with her husband Jack

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murdering 86-year-old Una Crown, who was found dead at home 11 years ago

London's public transport network is vast and comprehensive, but not without its faults...

London's most ‘bizarre and infuriating’ transport quirks including a five-metre cycle lane and ‘labyrinth’ Tube station

Derek Underwood has died aged 78

England and Kent cricket legend Derek Underwood dies aged 78, as county lauds 'one of its greatest ever players'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as criminal trial begins
Sydney church

Man arrested after reported stabbing at church in Sydney

Police confirmed a man has been arrested

Moment grinning attacker is detained by congregation after Sydney church stabbing that left four injured
Emmanuel Macron has admitted the Olympic opening ceremony may have to be moved from the Seine

Macron says France may move Paris Olympic opening ceremony from 'world first' River Seine location over ISIS threat
Hannah Waddingham has called out a photographer that asked her to "show some leg" at the Olivier Awards in London

Hannah Waddingham confronts photographer who asked her to ‘show some leg’ at Oliviers

Collapsed bridge

FBI ‘opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse’

An empty section of the M25 between Junctions 10 and 11, in Surrey when it was closed in March for construction

Drivers warned as seven-mile stretch of M25 to close for an entire weekend

Liz Truss 'bugged' Boris Johnson while had Covid

Liz Truss admits she kept 'bugging' Boris Johnson in hospital when he was recovering from Covid
Joel Cauchi killed six people in a stabbing attack in Sydney

Parents of Sydney stabber apologise and say 'monster' son 'may have killed women because he wanted a girlfriend'
Former British boxing champion, Willie Limond

Former British boxing champion Willie Limond dies aged 45 weeks before planned comeback

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit