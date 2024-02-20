'Like 1930s Germany': Home Office probe after 'Israel' is scrubbed off baby's birth certificate on passport application

20 February 2024, 05:41 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 06:28

The certificate was damaged in a passport application
The certificate was damaged in a passport application. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Twitter

By Kit Heren

A baby's birth certificate was sent to her parents with the word 'Israel' scribbled out, a campaign group has claimed, with the Home Office investigating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

North London parents Israel and Dorin said that the parents were applying for a passport for their daughter, and were shocked to see his place of birth drawn over, and part of the certificate ripped.

The Passport Office, which is responsible for issuing passports in the UK, is a division of the Home Office. The birth certificate is now invalid and the couple have to wait to have a new version sent.

Israel said his wife felt distraught when she made the discovery upon opening the envelope.

"She found it was ripped half way through and my place of birth - which was Israel - had been scribbled out with a pen," he said.

Read more: 'Explosion in hatred' against Jews in UK as more than 4,000 antisemitic incidents recorded

Read more: Confronting antisemitism now is crucial; 'never again' is not just history but an urgent imperative

"We felt as if we had been taken back to 1930's Germany where the Nazis would put notes on Jewish people's documentation," Israel told the MailOnline.

"It is completely warped and it hurts my heart that my daughter is not even six-months-old and she has already been discriminated on in the worst way."

He said he wanted the government to apologise, and for the person behind the vandalism to be removed from their position.

Israel added: "Unfortunately this birth certificate is not valid any more because it's been scribbled on. So this person has destroyed my child's identity, their birth certificate, just because it's a Jewish person.

"We are terrified because if this is the environment within the Home Office this is not a place we want to live. We are just as British as everyone else."

James Cleverly
James Cleverly. Picture: Alamy

The Campaign against Antisemitism said: "Two weeks ago, a member of the public sent off a passport application to @ukhomeoffice for his six-month-old baby girl.

"Today, the birth certificate was returned ripped with the word 'Israel' scribbled out. The parents are understandably very concerned about this incident.

"We are asking the Home Office to investigate how this happened. The Home Office has responsibility for law enforcement and the security of the Jewish community."

Home Secretary James Cleverly said in response that he had "asked Home Office officials "to investigate this urgently and will see that appropriate action is taken."

Ripped posters showing kidnapped Israeli victims of the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas on a north London phonebox - taken January
Ripped posters showing kidnapped Israeli victims of the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas on a north London phonebox - taken January. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid an explosion in anti-Semitism in the UK, according to a report by the Community Security Trust (CST), which provides security to Jewish institutions in the UK.

The group said that there were 4,103 anti-Semitic incidents in the UK in 2023, up from the previous annual record of 2,261 incidents which had been reported two years previously.

CST said in its report, released last week, that much of this was driven by Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

Policing minister Chris Philp said the report made for "deeply disturbing reading".

Nick Ferrari lists some of the issues facing British Jews in 2024.

"There is no excuse for the behaviour outlined in the CST report, or seen in some of the shocking incidents that have occurred recently," he told the Commons.

"Whenever and wherever criminality involving antisemitism occurs, this government expects police to fully investigate the incident, and work with the Crown Prosecution Service to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Discussing the latest incident, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "This is completely unacceptable. When sending off a passport application to the Home Office, the last thing one should ever expect is to have their child's birthday certificate returned, torn, with the parent's place of birth scribbled out, just because it is the Jewish state.

"We are assisting the parents, who are understandably very concerned about this incident. We are also asking the Home Office to investigate how this happened.

"The Home Office has responsibility for law enforcement and the security of the Jewish community and the wider public. Confidence in the authorities among British Jews is at painfully low levels and must be restored."

Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism

Prince William on mission to fight anti-Semitism as he sets out to 'recognise the human suffering' of war in Gaza

China Taiwan Border Tensions

Taiwan launches protest after Chinese coast guard boards tourist vessel

Dame Esther Rantzen has told LBC why she is campaigning to change the law on assisted dying

‘Dogs get treated better than humans’, Esther Rantzen says, as TV legend demands assisted dying law change

Israel is set to move troops into Rafah on March 10

'Stop the fighting now': David Cameron's plea to Israel and Hamas ahead of raid on Rafah

Exclusive
The head of the British Transport Police has said the public should do more to help “defeat” misogynistic behaviour.

‘Don’t just change carriage’: Police chief calls on commuters to call out misogyny on public transport

Police are still searching for the missing toddler in the River Soar

Police urge dog-walker to come forward as hunt for boy, 2, who fell into River Soar enters third day

Israel Palestinians

Gaza Health Ministry says Palestinian death toll has crossed 29,000

Argentina Economy

Argentina’s poverty levels hit 20-year high in January

Czech Republic Farmers’ Protest

Czech farmers take tractors to Prague in protest at EU agriculture policies

Chiefs Parade Triumph and Terror

US politicans vote to ban celebratory gunfire days after Chiefs’ parade shooting

A row between Kemi Badenoch and Henry Staunton is deepening

Badenoch accuses ex-Post Office chairman of 'seeking revenge' over sacking as postmaster payments row deepens

The singer's Star of David necklace has been covered with a Palestine flag

Star of David necklace on Amy Winehouse statue covered with sticker of Palestinian flag

Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires

'Unfair and inhumane': Cleaner on £13/hour who was 'fired after taking sandwich left over from meeting' breaks silence

Exclusive
"Global democracy, western liberal democracy is in serious danger", if Donald Trump wins next election, Mary Trump tells Andrew Marr.

'My uncle is increasingly unhinged': Democracy will be 'over' if Donald Trump becomes president again, his niece says

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan

Trump talks about own legal problems in social media post about Navalny

The children killed in Bristol have been pictured

‘Beautiful’ brothers and sister aged nine months, three and seven found dead in Bristol pictured for the first time

The attack happened in Albany Park, Enfield. The breed is believed to have been an American Bulldog (file image)

American Bulldog owner ‘forced to kill his own pet’ after it attacked him in north London park
No one on the stage appeared to interact with the prankster.

YouTube 'prankster' disrupts Oppenheimer's award presentation - as security breach taken 'very seriously' by Bafta
Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

The property is up for sale for £180,000

‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’
APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s widow vows to continue his fight against Kremlin

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died.

Constance Marten's partner advised fugitive aristocrat to say baby was victim of 'cot death', court told
This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory depicts the quasar

Astronomers discover what may be the universe’s brightest object

World Court Israel Palestinians

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid at UN court

Teddi Baker

Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding
There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

