Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo major surgery after infection requires treatment

FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP, File). Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo major surgery to remove his prostate after an infection, his office say.

The 75-year-old is set to undergo the surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

It is his third health scare for the leader after hernia surgery in March, and having a pacemaker implanted in July after a medical incident.

He was given the diagnosis on Wednesday at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday.

On Saturday, his office said "as a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow."

The procedure comes as Netanyahu wages war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip as well as taking aim at Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Over 45,400 Palestinians, with over half of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza with more than 108,000 others wounded, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry.

Recently, Israel also stepped up strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, with Netanyahu warning days ago: “We’re just getting started on them.”

Targets hit on Thursday included Sanaa International Airport and the nearby Hezyaz power plant in the nearby nation.