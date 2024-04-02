At least 29 killed in Istanbul nightclub blaze during renovation work as several more left injured

By Emma Soteriou

At least 29 people have been killed in a fire at an Istanbul nightclub, with several more left injured in the blaze.

The Masquerade nightclub, which was closed for renovations when the fire started, was on the ground and basement floors of a 16-story residential building in the Besiktas district.

The Istanbul governor's office said eight people were injured, with seven left in a serious condition.

Several people, including managers of the club, were detained for questioning.

The blaze broke out just after midday, governor Davut Gül said. It has since been extinguished but the cause remains unclear.

Governor Gül, who visited the scene, said: “The treatment of our injured continues in hospitals. All our friends are here.

"My condolences to all of us."

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation and the victims were believed to be involved in the building's renovation work.

Authorities detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said authorities were inspecting the entire building to assess its safety.

Several firefighting and medical teams attended the scene, he said.

In a post on X, the mayor added: "May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, and I wish a speedy recovery to our injured."