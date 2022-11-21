Picturesque Italian town to pay £25,000 to people willing to buy a house and move there for good

The beautiful centre of Presicce, Italy, pictured on Christmas day in 2018. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A small town in southern Italy is offering people a £25,000 payout to move there and buy a house.

Officials in Presicce in Puglia are offering the cash as part of an effort to transform dilapidated homes and re-populate the area.

Some of the homes available come in at less than £25,000 as they have been sitting abandoned for some time and are in need of renovation work.

The town is in Italy’s heel, not far from beautiful beaches.

Local councillor Alfredo Palese told CNN: “There are many empty homes in the historical center built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents.

Many of the town's buildings have been abandoned and local authorities want to breathe new life into the area. Picture: Alamy

"It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art are slowly emptying."

"We will be offering up to 30,000 euros to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings.

“The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it, if needed."

Further information about available properties will appear on the town hall’s website in the coming weeks.

To qualify, buyers must buy one of a selection of properties built before 1991 and agree to move to Presicce permanently and renovate the property.