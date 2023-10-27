Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in father's £200 million New York fraud trial

Ivanka Trump had previously been dismissed from the case. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

Ivanka Trump will have to give evidence in the £200 million civil fraud case against her father Donald Trump, her brothers and the family business, a judge has ruled.

The ruling comes weeks into the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit against Donald Trump, sons Donald Jr and Eric, the Trump Organisation and some executives.

Ivanka Trump was dismissed from the case months ago and her lawyers said she should not have to give evidence as she moved out of New York and left her family's organisation in 2017.

After leaving the Trump Organisation, she became an unpaid senior advisor in the White House and then moved to Florida after her father's presidential term ended.

A lawyer for Mr Trump said on Friday that state lawyers do not have a legal basis to compel Ms Trump to testify.

Ms Trump's attorney, Bennet Modkowiz said: "At the end of the day, your honour, they just don't have jurisdiction over her."

Christopher Kise, also a lawyer for Trump, argued that state lawyers "just want another free-for-all on another of President Trump's children."

However, the state's lawyers argued that the former executive vice president for the Trump Organisation has relevant information.

Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general's office said that Ms Trump was a key participant in some events in the case and is still intertwined with the family business and its leaders.

"She is 100% someone who can come in and testify", said Mr Wallace

Judge Arthur Engoron agreed with the statement, referencing documents of Ms Trump's ownership or management ties to some New York businesses.

She still owns apartments in Manhattan, the judge added.

Judge Engoron declared: "Ms Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,

He said her testimony would not be scheduled before 1 November, to give her lawyers time to appeal.

Donald Trump has called the trial a politically motivated "sham". Picture: Getty

The former president is accused of overstating his wealth on financial statements for years, which he gave to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and deals.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking £206,389,892 ($250, million) in penalties and for Trump to be banned from doing business in New York.

The defendants deny the allegations and Donald Trump, the current Republican 2024 presidential front-runner, has called the trial a politically motivated "sham".

The ex-president and his sons are expected to testify during the trial.