'I've seen things I will never forget': David Cameron visits Israel as four-day truce with Hamas delayed

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron visits Israel as four day truce is delayed until Friday morning. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Lord David Cameron was shown around Kibbutz Be’eri by Israel's foreign minister, where over 100 people were killed by Hamas in the 7 October massacre.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Israel to meet with other political leaders as part of a deal to release some of the hostages held by Hamas, but it is yet to get underway.

During his first trip to the Middle East, Lord Cameron was shown around the area and was told what happened on 7 October by Israel's foreign minister, Eli Cohen.

"I've heard things, I've seen things I will never forget", the former British prime minister said.

Mr Cameron has welcomed the agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas to have a four-day pause in fighting, calling it a "crucial step" and an "important opportunity to get the hostages out and aid in."

Lord Cameron saw the aftermath of the attack of Kibbutz Be’eri. Picture: Getty

Over 100 people were killed on 7 October in Kibbutz Be’eri. Picture: Getty

However, Israeli officials say an agreed four-day pause in the fighting in Haza, and a hostage swap for prisoners, has been delayed.

Local media is now saying that the truce, which was supposed to start at 8am today, has now been delayed until Friday morning as Hamas and mediator Qatar have not signed the deal yet.

Israel says that during the ceasefire, aid will enter Gaza.

However, they said that its forces would prepare for the continuation of the war.

IDF Spokesperson, Lt Col Peter Lerner, has told LBC News that their offence against Hamas is continuing until the Israeli Government says otherwise.

Meanwhile, the director of the al-Shifa hospital has now been arrested and detained for questioning about links to the Hamas tunnel network.

According to Lt Col Lerner, Muhammad Abu Salmiya was detained by Israeli forces "because of his involvement of what appears to be the terror tunnel network.

"There is a very very high probability he is involved. There are some serious questions he will have to answer.

"We have revealed time and time again the magnitude of the tunnels… the utilisation of the hospital for Hamas activity.

"His denial is blatant lies and I suspect they will be questioned intensively about his role", he added.

On X/Twitter, the IDF released drone footage of underground tunnels underneath the hospital, which the Israeli forces claim are Hamas' "terror complexes"