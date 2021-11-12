Breaking News

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'

The family of Jack Lis has spoken out. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The family of a 10-year-old boy who was mauled to death by a dog has said their lives will "never be the same".

Jack Lis died in Caerphilly, South Wales, on Monday after being attacked by a dog at a friend's house.

A statement released via police said: "We are absolutely heartbroken. Our lives will never be the same without Jack.

"This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing.

"We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy, but they do not seem enough.

"We love him more than words can describe. Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.

"We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.

"He's forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy."

Gwent Police said a 28-year-old woman from Caerphilly had been released on conditional bail after she was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Officers also said two men, a 34-year-old from the Mountain Ash area and a 19-year-old from the Caerphilly area, had been released after voluntarily speaking to police about being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Police were sent to an address in Pentwyn at about 3.55pm on Monday, with the contingent including firearms officers and paramedics.

Jack and his friend were alone when the dog attacked.

The friend got a neighbour to help but the man was not able to stop the dog.

Firearms officers shot the dog at the scene.

Gwent Police's Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: "The work to identify the breed of dog involved this attack continues.

"Once this is completed, we will be able to establish if the breed features on the list of illegal dogs to own in this country and any other criminal offences identified will be investigated fully by officers.

"I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities.

"It is vital that people are considering the tone and language used in comments posted on social media about the identities of anyone involved in this matter as part of our enquiries.

"It is important that people think about how their social media comments or posts could impact the ongoing investigation, and Jack's grieving family."