Boy killed in Wales dog attack named as 10-year-old Jack Lis

Police have set up near Caerphilly. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

A 10-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack in South Wales has been named as Jack Lis.

Police confirmed the boy's name on Tuesday morning, after armed police deployed to Pentwyn near Caerphilly on Monday afternoon and "destroyed" the animal.

It was confirmed yesterday that a child had died there.

Gwent Police said officers were sent to the scene at about 3.55pm after reports of a dog attack, with paramedics also dispatched.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: "My condolences and thoughts are with Jack's family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.

"We can confirm that the attack did not happen in the house owned by Jack's family, but inside another property on a nearby street.

"Officers are continuing to make further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"There will be a significant presence of officers in this area of Caerphilly as our enquiries continue. Please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 using reference 2100392510, or use Facebook or Twitter to direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.