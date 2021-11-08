Breaking News

Boy, 10, dies after being mauled by dog in South Wales

Gwent Police confirmed a 10-year-old boy has died. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A 10-year-old boy has died following a dog attack in South Wales, police have confirmed.

Officers from Gwent Police were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly at around 3.55pm on Monday, following reports of a dog attack.

Specially-trained firearms officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the incident.

Sadly, a 10-year-old boy died at the scene.

The dog was killed by firearms officers and no other animals were involved in the attack, police confirmed.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work. You may have also seen an increased presence earlier today while officers were attending the incident, but please do not be alarmed.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100392510.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

