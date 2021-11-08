Breaking News

Injured man rescued from Welsh cave after being trapped for two days

The man has been rescued from the cave in South Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man who fell while exploring a cave in South Wales has been rescued and taken to hospital following a 54-hour ordeal.

Officials say the man, in his mid-40s, was brought out of the cave in the Brecon Beacons around quarter to eight on Monday evening.

He'd been inside the cave, in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, since Saturday afternoon, but couldn't climb out because of his injuries.

He was clapped and cheered by rescuers as he was brought out of the cave, before being helped into a cave rescue Land Rover ready to be taken to hospital.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening, but are believed to include a broken jaw, leg, and spinal injuries.

Peter Francis, a spokesperson for South & Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, said the rescue is the longest in South Wales caving history.

The 74-year-old said: "This is the longest rescue we've ever done but we're very pleased with the progress being made.

"The caver was very unlucky here. He's an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place.

"He wasn't in a dangerous part of the cave, it's just something moved from under him."

More than 240 people were at the scene amid heavy fog on Monday, with ambulances waiting for the man - described as an experienced caver - to be brought out.

Only experienced cavers are given permission to explore inside Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, which means "Cave of the Black Spring".

It was discovered in 1946 and stretches to 300m deep at its lowest point, while its underground caverns run for more than 30 miles.

