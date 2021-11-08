Rescuers rush to save injured man trapped in Welsh cave for two days

8 November 2021, 09:13 | Updated: 8 November 2021, 09:18

The cave system runs for 30 miles
The cave system runs for 30 miles. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A rescue mission has been mounted to save a man who has been trapped in a South Wales cave for two days.

He fell while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu system near Penwyllt in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday.

His injuries from the fall have left him unable to climb out, the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said.

It was tipped off by another caver and the group has been joined by at least eight rescue teams from across the UK.

The Gloucester Cave Rescue Group, Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation, Mendip Cave Rescue, South East Cave Rescue Organisation, the Cave Rescue Organisation, and Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association are all taking place.

Only experienced cavers are given permission to explore inside Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, which means "Cave of the Black Spring".

It was discovered in 1946 and stretches to 300m deep at its lowest point, while its underground caverns run for more than 30 miles.

